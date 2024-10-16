We drove five electric cars across South Africa – a photo essay

Last weekend, TechCentral participated in a four-day road trip across South Africa to test the feasibility of driving electric cars across our vast country, including to remote villages in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape and across countless mountain passes.

Starting in the early hours of Thursday morning at The Pantry in Rosebank, Johannesburg, a team of 13 people set off — including your correspondent — set off on what would become an epic adventure full of incredible views, amazing people, good food – and more than a little trouble along the way to keep it interesting and challenging.

Days 1 and 2 of the road trip are covered in some detail here and here. Days 3 and 4 were just as epic, though the charging infrastructure – which had given us grief on days 1 and 2 – was a lot more reliable on the next two legs that took in Gqeberha, Jeffreys Bay, Knysna, George, Oudtshoorn, Prince Albert, Laingsburg, Barrydale and Swellendam.

The journey was filmed for a documentary that TechCentral will republish in a few weeks’ time

The road trip involved and was led by Naamsa – The Automotive Business Council, KPMG, Accenture, Woolworths, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth Development Office, the Electric Mission, and Wesbank and FNB. It came ahead of Naamsa’s South African Auto Week conference in Cape Town, which was underway at the time of this publication.

The journey, which was filmed for a documentary that TechCentral will republish in a few weeks’ time, was aimed at bringing a fresh focus to the challenges that could face EV owners doing long-distance road trips in South Africa, especially in more remote parts of the country. And, unfortunately, we ran into some trouble early on.

All five vehicles – a Volvo XC40 (in which TechCentral travelled), a BMW iX50, Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+, BYD Seal and Volkswagen ID.4 – made it to Cape Town, despite a few nerve-wracking hours in Colesberg and Jansenville (a hamlet in the Eastern Cape where the biggest drama of the road trip unfolded – more details about that in the day 2 report).

The team

Apart from a content production crew (made up of Jonathan Pinkhard, Frank Meyer and Shaun Abdul), the team on the road trip consisted of:

The photo essay that follows provides a glimpse into the adventure and some of the learnings – and why there’s still plenty of work to be done behind the scenes in developing South Africa’s electric car-charging network.

Don’t miss: