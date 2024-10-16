Bookmarks | SpaceX has a plan to make Starlink 10 times faster 

These are the articles, videos and more that caught the attention of TechCentral’s editorial team in the past 24 hours.

SpaceX tells FCC it has a plan to make Starlink about 10 times faster: SpaceX has applied to the US Federal Communications Commission for approval to modify Starlink’s Gen2 satellites, aiming to boost speeds from 100Mbit/s to 1Gbit/s. Planned changes include lowering satellite altitudes and adjusting orbital configurations to enhance bandwidth, reduce latency and improve spectrum sharing. CEO Elon Musk noted that larger satellites, launched by Starship, will be key to achieving this tenfold increase. Read more on Ars Technica . DM

Falling cost of space flight makes room for African companies: With declining spaceflight costs, African nations are leveraging space technology for sustainable development, using satellites for communication and climate monitoring. While some critics argue that resources should focus on basic needs, proponents see space programmes as transformative for the continent. Meanwhile, the US and China are competing for influence in Africa’s space sector, aligning investments with broader geopolitical goals. Read more on Semafor . DM

As subscribers decline, MultiChoice begins disrupting itself: MultiChoice faces a subscriber decline as Capitec now offers customers the option to pay only for specific content, disrupting the traditional pay-TV model. MultiChoice has expanded into betting, streaming and payments to offset losses. With Canal+ poised for takeover, restructuring seems likely. Read more on Moneyweb . DM

Sonos announces ‘breakthrough’ Arc Ultra soundbar and Sub 4: Sonos has announced the Arc Ultra soundbar and Sub 4, highlighting a new Sound Motion technology that enhances audio clarity and immersion. Priced at US$999, the Arc Ultra boasts 14 drivers, delivering 9.1.4 output and improved dialogue clarity. This launch follows app upgrades aimed at restoring user trust after prior issues. Read more on The Verge . DM

Anyone can turn you into an AI chatbot. There’s little you can do to stop them: Character.AI allows people to create chatbots in anybody’s likeness without needing their consent. The family of a Texas teen who was killed by her boyfriend in 2006 are on the losing side of a legal battle to remove a chatbot created in their slain daughter’s likeness from the platform. Read more on Wired (soft paywall). NN

Steam now tells gamers upfront that they’re buying a licence, not a game: Steam appears to have started posting a notice in its shopping cart that purchases on its storefront are only for a licence and not a game. More on Engadget . TS