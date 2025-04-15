Zimi Charge’s V2G tech gets boost with R6-million grant

South African electric vehicle charging and software company Zimi Charge has received a €280 000 (R6-million) grant from the Energy and Environment Partnership (EEP) Africa Trust Fund.

The funds will be used to expand Zimi Charge’s vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging station initiative, which will see the company build residential and commercial charging stations that allow for bidirectional charging between buildings and EVs. The technology allows vehicles to charge using grid power if they need to and charged vehicles can feed the grid, too.

“Our project, supported by EEP Africa, positions Zimi at the forefront of energy and EV charging innovation,” said Michael Maas, CEO of Zimi, in a statement on Tuesday.

“V2G technology is not just about electric vehicles, it’s about transforming EVs into mobile energy storage assets that enhance grid stability, drive energy efficiency and empower a more resilient, sustainable energy future for South Africa.”

V2G technology will help homes and businesses use their EVs as portable charging stations. With load shedding still a problem in South Africa, homes with bidirectional chargers can use their EVs to keep the lights on when grid power is not available.

The announcement of the grant comes shortly after the launch of the Volvo EX90, the first EV in South Africa to have bidirectional charging, making it capable of feeding back to external infrastructure. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

