Why every residential estate needs a community management system

In today’s fast-paced world, residential estates and gated communities face numerous challenges – from communication and security to facility management and resident engagement. Traditional methods of managing these aspects, such as physical notice boards or paper communication, simply aren’t enough anymore. And unfiltered social media like WhatsApp groups and Facebook pages can actually cause more confusion than anything else.

This is where a properly managed and designed community management system (CMS) comes in. By integrating all aspects of community management into one digital platform, a CMS can streamline operations, improve resident communication, enhance security and drive engagement.

What is a community management system?

A CMS is a digital platform designed to manage all aspects of community management from a centralised hub. It helps estate managers and homeowners’ associations handle communication, security, facility bookings, payments and resident engagement more efficiently, ultimately making the entire community run smoothly.

Why a CMS is essential for residential estates

Enhanced security: Security is paramount in gated communities. A CMS integrates with security systems to provide real-time tracking, access control, visitor management and incident reporting. This allows for better oversight and quicker response times.

Resident engagement: A good CMS helps foster a sense of community. Features like online forums, event calendars and resident surveys keep residents engaged and allow for better interaction with management, creating a connected and thriving community.

Glovent Solutions – the leading provider of community management systems

Glovent Solutions is revolutionising community management with its comprehensive, integrated platform, trusted by over 130 estates in South Africa since 2006. Unlike basic communication tools, Glovent offers a full ecosystem designed to address every facet of community management, setting the bar for what a modern CMS should offer.

Key features

Database management: With Glovent's database management system, property, people, pets and vehicles are seamlessly managed with customisable, many-to-many relationships. Tailored permission-based access ensures secure management for homeowners, tenants, estate administrators and all community members. This system is perfect for residential estates seeking efficient property management and enhanced community engagement.

Visitor management and access control: The visitor management system integrates seamlessly with both the mobile app and guard scanner system, streamlining the process of generating visitor codes, tracking arrivals and verifying identities. Estate administrators can efficiently manage and monitor non-resident access, ensuring enhanced security with detailed, real-time reporting. Additionally, the CMS integrates with top access control systems, allowing administrators to manage individual data from a single platform.

The visitor management system integrates seamlessly with both the mobile app and guard scanner system, streamlining the process of generating visitor codes, tracking arrivals and verifying identities. Estate administrators can efficiently manage and monitor non-resident access, ensuring enhanced security with detailed, real-time reporting. Additionally, the CMS integrates with top access control systems, allowing administrators to manage individual data from a single platform. Speed penalty management: Glovent’s speed penalty management tool integrates with speed cameras and allows residents to view and pay speeding penalties directly via the Glovent mobile app. It ensures quick notifications and an easy payment process. The collected penalties can be reinvested into community projects, helping create a safer environment for all.

SOS Suite

Glovent’s SOS Suite offers three distinct levels of emergency and panic alerts to ensure swift and effective responses:

Individual SOS: Notify your personal emergency contacts instantly within your community.

Notify your personal emergency contacts instantly within your community. Community SOS: Activate emergency alerts for the entire community. This level offers broader visibility and response within the community.

Activate emergency alerts for the entire community. This level offers broader visibility and response within the community. National SOS: Reach a central operations centre nationwide for assistance anywhere in the country. This option provides additional responder support and ensures help is always on hand.

Why choose Glovent?

Glovent Solutions is more than just a tool for community management – it’s a comprehensive system that simplifies operations and enhances the resident experience. With an extensive suite of tools, seamless integrations and top-notch customer support, Glovent sets the standard for what a community management system should be.

