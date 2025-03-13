Glovent – a smarter way to manage estates

Glovent Solutions is leading the charge in transforming the management of – and service provision to – residential estates and communities.

By providing a suite of cutting-edge tools designed to enhance communication, optimise facility bookings and streamline daily operations with an online helpdesk, Glovent offers estate managers and community administrators a seamless and efficient way to oversee their communities.

Glovent Solutions, which was established in 2006 and which has more than 130 estates using its smartphone app-based community management system, combines innovative technology with user-friendly design to empower municipalities, gated communities and residential estates.

Glovent Solutions continues to set the standard for residential estate and community management

From secure communication channels and emergency alerts to visitor management and community engagement tools, the platform comprises everything a modern estate needs to operate effectively.

And by digitising core management functions, estate managers are equipped to manage their communities with greater efficiency and precision, as well as perfect accountability.

With more than 40 powerful tools at its disposal, Glovent empowers administrators to manage all aspects of their communities effectively, ensuring an elevated experience for residents.

Database management

Glovent Solutions includes a sophisticated database management system that allows estate managers to track and manage properties, people, pets and vehicles efficiently. The system uses customisable, many-to-many relationships, making it perfect for estates that require detailed management of various assets and individuals. Tailored, permissions-based access ensures that only authorised users – homeowners, tenants, estate administrators and even real estate agents – can view or modify the information relevant to their roles.

Communication suite for real-time interaction

At the heart of Glovent Solutions is its robust communication platform. Through the Glovent mobile app, estate managers and residents can stay in constant contact, whether for community-wide announcements or private messages. The app supports in-app push messaging, SMS and e-mail notifications, making it easy for managers to distribute important updates about maintenance, security or community events.

SOS Suite: immediate emergency response

Glovent’s SOS Suite is a powerful and multi-layered emergency alert system that ensures swift and effective responses in critical situations. With three distinct levels of emergency alerts, the SOS Suite allows for tailored notifications based on the urgency and scope of the incident.

This suite ensures residents are always safe, with varying levels of response available to address any emergency, whether local or national. The SOS Suite is designed to increase response speed and ensure that every community member is supported in times of need.

Speed penalty management

The Speed Penalty Management feature, one of Glovent’s newest innovations, is seamlessly integrated into the Glovent mobile app to enhance safety in residential estates and gated communities. The system notifies residents (including their visitors, deliverymen and contractors) of speed violations, encouraging safer driving behaviour. The app simplifies penalty processing and payments, minimising delays and improving revenue collection. Community managers benefit from a live portal that provides real-time tracking of penalties and payments, ensuring smooth and efficient management.

Facility bookings: simplifying amenities management

A standout feature of Glovent Solutions is its Facility Bookings feature, which simplifies the management and reservation of community facilities such as clubhouses, tennis and padel courts, swimming pools, and conference rooms. Included for free with Glovent’s system, this module allows residents effortlessly to book shared spaces through the Glovent mobile app, reducing administrative overhead and eliminating the need for manual scheduling.

Admins can manage facilities bookings by setting clear rules, availability and operational hours for each facility, ensuring smooth operations within the residential estate. Residents can easily view available time slots and make bookings according to predefined guidelines, while admins receive instant notifications for new, approved or cancelled bookings, streamlining the facilities management process.

The Facility Bookings module provides several advantages, including:

Real-time visibility into facility availability via the Glovent mobile app;

Easy booking and cancellation options for residents;

Instant notifications for admins when bookings are made or cancelled;

Customisable booking rules and time limits for different facilities; and

Efficient tracking of facility usage, providing insights for future planning.

By automating the facilities booking process, Glovent Solutions not only enhances residents’ experience but also improves operational efficiency, ensuring that community resources are managed effectively and fairly.

Transforming community living with Glovent Solutions

With a commitment to innovation and efficiency, Glovent Solutions continues to set the standard for residential estate and community management. The platform’s range of features – from communication management to facilities bookings – ensures that communities run smoothly, and residents enjoy a high level of satisfaction.

With Glovent Solutions, managing a residential estate has never been easier, smarter or more efficient. To learn more about how Glovent can transform your community management experience, visit www.gloventsolutions.com or book a free demo by e-mailing [email protected].

Read more articles by Glovent Solutions on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: