Renasa pioneers digital risk cover with Digimune

In a landmark move for the African insurance industry, Renasa has become the first insurer on the continent to integrate Digimune’s digital risk solutions. This partnership is more than just a value-add – it’s a giant leap towards addressing the growing digital threats faced by people and businesses.

As part of the Telesure group, Renasa’s adoption of Digimune’s digital protection services heralds a significant shift in the insurance landscape, where cybersecurity and digital risk management are becoming non-negotiable elements of financial protection.

Why it matters

The digital landscape is in flux, and expanding rapidly, and with it cyberthreats have skyrocketed. People and businesses alike are growing more and more vulnerable to online fraud, identity theft, impersonation and data breaches. Traditional insurance models, which have long covered financial and physical risks, have failed to account for digital risks, which have remained largely unprotected.

Renasa’s move to integrate Digimune’s digital risk solutions into its offerings is not just innovative but necessary. As Africa continues its digital transformation, cybercriminals are targeting the region at an unprecedented rate. This partnership ensures that Renasa’s clients – both individuals and businesses – have a comprehensive safety net that extends beyond traditional insurance to safeguard their digital lives.

Africa needs digital risk protection, too

Africa’s digital economy is booming, but with internet penetration and mobile connectivity reaching ubiquity comes a rise in cyberthreats. From phishing scams to ransomware attacks, the digital risks facing African businesses and individuals are escalating.

Social media impersonation, financial fraud and online harassment are rampant, leaving citizens and entities vulnerable.

Many African consumers and businesses lack the awareness or the resources to defend against these threats. Cyber insurance is still in its infancy in many parts of the continent, making partnerships like this one even more important.

By offering Digimune’s digital protection services, Renasa is not just providing a competitive edge – it is helping to build a safer digital ecosystem in Africa.

What Digimune brings to the table

Digimune’s digital risk protection platform offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to safeguard individuals, families and businesses from evolving cyberthreats. This includes:

For individuals and families

Deep and dark web monitoring: Detects stolen personal data before it can be exploited.

Detects stolen personal data before it can be exploited. Data breach notification: Alerts users when their sensitive information is exposed.

Alerts users when their sensitive information is exposed. Crypto wallet monitoring: Protects digital assets from unauthorised access.

Protects digital assets from unauthorised access. Gamer handle monitoring: Ensures online gaming identities remain secure.

Ensures online gaming identities remain secure. Social media account takeover and impersonation protection: Prevents unauthorised access and identity fraud.

Prevents unauthorised access and identity fraud. Takedown and remediation services: Quickly removes fraudulent or harmful online content.

In an era where personal data is a prime target, these protections are no longer optional – they are essential. From safeguarding children from online predators to preventing financial fraud, Digimune’s platform ensures that individuals and families have a robust defence against digital threats.

For businesses

Brand protection: Monitors and prevents impersonation that could damage corporate reputation.

Monitors and prevents impersonation that could damage corporate reputation. Business page protection: Defends official company social media accounts from hijacking or fake profiles.

Defends official company social media accounts from hijacking or fake profiles. Domain monitoring and protection: Identifies and eliminates fraudulent domains used for phishing attacks.

Identifies and eliminates fraudulent domains used for phishing attacks. Executive protection: Shields company leaders from targeted cyber and physical threats.

Shields company leaders from targeted cyber and physical threats. Takedown and remediation: Removes malicious content that could harm brand credibility.

For businesses, digital threats translate to lost revenue, reputational damage, regulatory fines and potential legal woes. Digimune’s business protection suite sees that Renasa’s corporate clients can operate securely in an increasingly adversarial digital world.

Benefits for Renasa’s clients

The integration of Digimune’s digital risk solutions into Renasa’s insurance offerings delivers tangible benefits:

Proactive risk mitigation: Instead of reacting to cyberthreats after they cause harm, Renasa clients now have a proactive defence system. Digimune’s AI-driven platform identifies and neutralises threats before they escalate.

Instead of reacting to cyberthreats after they cause harm, Renasa clients now have a proactive defence system. Digimune’s AI-driven platform identifies and neutralises threats before they escalate. Comprehensive coverage: With Digimune’s suite of services, Renasa is offering clients a one-stop solution that combines traditional insurance with cutting-edge digital protection.

With Digimune’s suite of services, Renasa is offering clients a one-stop solution that combines traditional insurance with cutting-edge digital protection. Peace of mind: Whether it’s safeguarding personal social media accounts or protecting a business’s digital assets, Renasa’s clients can operate online with confidence, knowing they are shielded from cyberthreats.

Whether it’s safeguarding personal social media accounts or protecting a business’s digital assets, Renasa’s clients can operate online with confidence, knowing they are shielded from cyberthreats. Enhanced value proposition: This partnership positions Renasa as a leader in digital insurance innovation, setting it apart from competitors who have yet to address digital risk in their policies.

The future of digital risk protection in insurance

“This collaboration between Renasa and Digimune marks a significant step in the evolution of insurance in Africa,” says Simon Campbell-Young, MD of Digimune. “As digital risks continue to grow, insurers must adapt to protect clients in an increasingly connected world. Cybersecurity is no longer just an IT issue – it’s a critical component of financial and personal security.”

Campbell-Young says that by pioneering this approach, Renasa is setting a new standard in the industry and demonstrating that digital risk protection should be as fundamental as any other form of insurance. “It won’t be long before other insurers follow suit, making digital risk coverage a standard offering across Africa.”

