Vox, Digimune partner to deliver Norton cybersecurity solutions

In a strategic move aimed at enhancing cybersecurity access for South African consumers, Digimune has partnered with Vox to introduce Norton’s consumer monthly billing solution. The collaboration will provide Vox’s customers with a flexible, cost-effective way to protect their digital lives.

“As cyberthreats evolve and intensify, the demand for accessible, robust cybersecurity solutions has never been greater,” says Simon Campbell-Young, MD of Digimune. “Individuals and small businesses face a slew of risks ranging from malware and ransomware to phishing attacks and identity theft.”

Traditional annual subscription models for antivirus and other security tools often create barriers for users seeking affordable, flexible protection. The Norton Consumer Monthly Billing Solution addresses this challenge by offering a pay-as-you-go model that fits in with customers’ pockets and preferences.

A full suite of tools

The Norton solution provides access to Norton’s suite of cybersecurity tools, including antivirus, VPN services, password management and dark web monitoring. Customers benefit from:

Comprehensive protection: Norton's tools are designed to protect devices, data and personal information from a wide range of online threats.

Norton’s tools are designed to protect devices, data and personal information from a wide range of online threats. Flexibility: With a monthly billing model, users can subscribe and cancel at will without being locked into long-term contracts.

Flexibility: With a monthly billing model, users can subscribe and cancel at will without being locked into long-term contracts.

Monthly payments allow customers to benefit from premium security features without the massive upfront cost of an annual subscription. Scalability: The solution accommodates users with different needs, from those looking for basic protection to families who want coverage across a host of

Boosting the value proposition

By offering the Norton solution, Vox is enhancing its value proposition and reinforcing its commitment to customer-centric services. The partnership brings several benefits to Vox clients:

Improved cybersecurity access: Vox customers now have frictionless access to world-class cybersecurity tools, so they can make sure they are properly equipped to navigate the digital landscape safely.

Vox customers now have frictionless access to world-class cybersecurity tools, so they can make sure they are properly equipped to navigate the digital landscape safely. Convenient billing: Integrating Norton’s solution into Vox’s billing system simplifies the payment process. Customers can manage their security subscriptions along with their current Vox services, making it easier for them to track and budget expenses.

Integrating Norton’s solution into Vox’s billing system simplifies the payment process. Customers can manage their security subscriptions along with their current Vox services, making it easier for them to track and budget expenses. Enhanced customer experience: The flexibility of monthly billing caters to a broader range of customers, such as those who may have previously been put off by the high cost of annual subscriptions.

The flexibility of monthly billing caters to a broader range of customers, such as those who may have previously been put off by the high cost of annual subscriptions. Brand trust and loyalty: By partnering with a well-known and trusted cybersecurity provider like Norton, Vox cements its brand reputation and builds customer loyalty through added-value services.

Supporting digital transformation

This partnership also aligns with the sweeping digital transformation trend that has marked the last few years, Campbell-Young says. “As more people and businesses bring digital tools and services on board, the need for scalable, affordable cybersecurity solutions becomes critical.”

The collaboration with Digimune and Norton gives Vox a competitive edge, too. In a crowded telecommunications market, setting oneself apart via value-added services is key. By bundling cybersecurity with its current offerings, Vox positions itself as a comprehensive digital solutions provider, that caters to connectivity as well as security needs.

“We are excited to collaborate with Digimune to bring industry-leading Norton Endpoint Security products to our customers,” says Audrey Vadival, head of security and value-added services at Vox. “Cybersecurity is a top priority for consumers, and this partnership allows us to offer solutions that deliver real-time threat protection, privacy and peace of mind. Partnering with Digimune strengthens our mission to help customers with a reliable defence against emerging cyberthreats.”

A blueprint for future collaboration

Digimune’s collaboration with Vox Telecom shines a light on the potential for similar partnerships across different sectors, where customer-centric solutions drive business growth and customer satisfaction.

“As cyberthreats continue to rise, collaboration like this will play a critical role in ensuring widespread access to essential digital protections,” Campbell-Young says.

Learn more at www.vox.co.za/security/internet-security.

