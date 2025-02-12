Don’t rage against the machines – they’re here to help

The warehousing and distribution centre sector continues to see strong growth, driven by the inroad of e-commerce into conventional retail and the surge in the use of on-demand delivery apps.

This sector also offers significant potential for automation and digitisation, given that it is data-driven and due to its sheer scale. Current developments such as the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning are uncovering previously unseen efficiencies and enabling unprecedented degrees of visibility into entire supply chains.

To learn more about Kemtek’s range of Honeywell Auto ID solutions, visit kemtek.co.za/prod_brand/honeywell

This can save companies money and ensures a better customer experience thanks to end-to-end traceability of items in transit. Enhanced compliance increases trust (especially in the food and pharmaceutical industries), while the ability to spot patterns and trends instantly helps warehouses manage stocking levels and avoid shrinkage.

Will machines replace humans?

So far, so good – the end user is already benefitting from warehouse automation. But what of the people who work in warehouses? What impact will automation and digitisation have on their careers?

We spoke to Walter Groenewald, pre-sales lead for Honeywell Industrial Automation in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, and someone who is uniquely well-placed to observe both the advantages and possible drawbacks of warehouse automation. What he had to say may surprise you – not least in that he believes that we are still some way from the dawn of the fully automated warehouse because, as he puts it, there are still some tasks that humans perform better.

He describes Honeywell’s collaborative approach as being not merely the development of tech for tech’s sake, but rather a conscious, R&D-led effort to meet identified business needs, and relating device features to enterprise use cases. This in itself implies that the future role of warehouse operatives will be a key concern – but then automation by definition refers to the supplanting of human labour by technology.

Improved working conditions in warehouses

Groenewald concedes that in future, there will be a reduced need for purely physical human roles in warehouse settings – but this is probably not a bad thing. Moving away from arduous lifting and carrying will free up warehouse operatives for more skilled and more rewarding roles in which they will supervise and manage technology.

Humans will also benefit from working with machines, in the sense that the efficiencies that can now be achieved will make working in warehouse settings easier, safer and less strenuous.

Innovations championed by Honeywell begin with improved ergonomics for their handheld devices, which reduce the risk of discomfort and repetitive strain injuries. Longer battery life and enhanced connectivity (Bluetooth and Wi-Fi) mean fewer trips back to charging stations or hotspots, while ruggedised devices are more survivable, meaning less downtime for repairs.

Improved scanning ranges and the ability to read incomplete or defaced bar codes reduce the distances that need to be walked and can help eliminate the need for more hazardous activities such as working at height. Faster scans on the move and near/far scanning will all help to reduce the amount of time it takes to capture information and introduce it into the overall information ecosystem of the modern warehouse.

The future is already here

In Honeywell’s vision of the automated warehouse, humans will certainly not be replaced by machines and software. Instead, they will be empowered as decision makers, and business intelligence tools will gather, sift and present data in ways that let them make decisive interventions to save time and money, and improve customer service.

The company doesn’t see people being replaced but rather being given opportunities to be repurposed. In advocating for upskilling initiatives and a change in the focus of human roles away from manual roles towards managerial responsibilities, Honeywell is conscious of the potential impact on the communities it serves.

Every wave of technological innovation from the original Industrial Revolution onwards has brought with it fears of humans becoming redundant. While these concerns are nothing new, it should be noted that technological advances have always spurred humans to develop and grow, acquiring the skills needed to leverage technology and put it to good use.

AI algorithms will use data obtained by connected IoT sensors to recommend adjusting workflows in dynamic environments and make sense of infinitely variable inputs, throughputs and outputs. AI can handle volume and scale much more effectively than humans can, but it will always be people deciding what happens next based on the presented information.

The world beyond the warehouse

Just as Honeywell is mindful of its responsibility to people working in warehouses, it is also aware of its wider responsibilities. Sustainability is a key driver of its warehouse automation innovations – after all, a healthier planet will improve life for everyone, including distribution centre managers.

Business efficiencies don’t just save money; they can also reduce waste and carbon emissions. At a device level, Honeywell is making technology more available and more valuable, including lighter devices that use fewer raw materials in their manufacturing and battery-free scanners that use super-capacitators to eliminate the need for using scarce resources such as lithium.

Warehouse automation will only accelerate, but as it does, so, too, will the rate at which new, more meaningful opportunities are created for the distribution operatives of tomorrow. It’s time to work with the machines – they’re on our side.

To learn more about Kemtek’s range of Honeywell Auto ID solutions, visit kemtek.co.za/prod_brand/honeywell.

About Kemtek

Kemtek has achieved more than 35 years of successful evolution thanks to an ongoing drive to deliver the best possible outcomes to our customers. The successful evolution of the company is thanks to an ongoing drive to deliver the best possible solutions to its customers. The company has grown from being an equipment supplier into a trusted solutions partner. Working with global partners, including world-class, innovative original equipment manufacturers, Kemtek has pivoted its business to focus on several key areas, namely digital print, industrial print, large-format printing, auto ID technology, creative solutions, office solutions and additive manufacturing.

Kemtek is deeply committed to achieving ambitious transformation targets through providing an inclusive environment for all team members. The company continually strives to improve its B-BBEE contributor level – and on an individual level, provides ongoing upskilling and educational opportunities for all Kemtek employees. Connect with Kemtek on Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Read more articles by Kemtek on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: