Canon and Kemtek reboot the office multi-function printer

The multi-function printer (MFP) has always delivered on its core mission of introducing enhanced efficiencies into commercial offices through combining multiple functions into a single, compact, easy-to-use device. While retaining these key features, the latest generation of Canon MFPs is equipped for the digital age and incorporates all the innovations needed to be futureproofed.

Today’s MFPs go beyond offering improved workflows and elevated productivity. They are equipped to deliver at the heart of every office and business through their expanded capabilities. The core functions (print, scan, copy and fax) are retained, but Canon MFPs now have all the functionality required to add value in a digitised world.

The latest Canon MFPs still offer all the advantages of their predecessors. But this is only half the story.

The ability of MFPs to generate, replicate and digitise hard-copy documents remains important in scenarios where physical copies are still needed for process and compliance reasons. The latest-generation Canon MFPs therefore maintain these abilities – but have vastly expanded their operational envelope.

Secure, yet accessible

Data security is a modern business imperative; it protects against financial losses and reputational damage and ensures compliance with legislation and the avoidance of penalties. Canon MFPs are ideally suited to operate in this environment, thanks to advanced features including user authentication and print audit trails, and the ability to scan to cloud-based storage and other secure locations.

Access controls can include biometric security as well as more conventional measures such as Pins and smart cards, which ensure that the number of copies of a document, when they were created and by whom, can be immediately ascertained.

Security of course is only one side of the document management coin; the flipside is ease of access by authorised users. The ability to digitally archive and instantly retrieve documents saves time and streamlines processes, without in any way compromising data integrity.

Designed to integrate

Canon’s proprietary uniFlow platform empowers easy connections to other devices and legacy systems, thereby ensuring that the latest MFPs can seamlessly dovetail with the most important modern office software suites such as Microsoft 365, and including onsite and offsite data management systems and secure sharing and collaboration folders.

Connectivity is a key attribute of the latest Canon MFPs, which perfectly balance accessibility with security. This lets them enable collaborative working practices and file sharing, as well as mobility – the ideal combination of flexible approaches to productivity and enterprise-level security.

It’s now easier than ever to drop a new MFP into your existing office ecosystem: Bluetooth, Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity ensure instant syncing, while Canon user apps put power in the hands of the people that need it.

Ready for the future

The office of the future is likely to revolve around hybrid work – that is, a blend of onsite collaboration and working remotely. Canon MFPs have been engineered to play a key role in more flexible scenarios thanks to their remote access capabilities (whether for ease of use, or to connect with service and support resources). App-based printing and automated firmware provide enhanced convenience and confidence while gold standard security measures protect against malware and hacking attempts.

Ticking all the boxes

When selecting a new MFP, there are multiple factors to consider, from cost to user experience. Canon’s commitment to sustainability means that modern MFPs use less toner and electricity, while better print management reduces waste.

Given that MFPs are one of the office devices that people interact with most often, the user experience must be just right. In other words, it needs to be intuitive and entirely frictionless, and able to adapt to the needs and preferences of users with different needs. Dashboard- and menu-based controls combined with customisable interfaces address this requirement.

Canon MFPs improve the user experience in other ways, too – not least by providing the same productivity gains to remote workers and removing barriers to collaboration and document-sharing. This means that they are fully aligned with the office of the future.

As discussed, security and ease of integration are also vital considerations. Ultimately, however, the latest MFPs will be judged on the same criterion by which MFPs have always been measured: do they enhance productivity by removing bottlenecks? In the case of the latest Canon MFPs, the answer is a resounding “yes”.

From office stalwart to essential enabler, Canon MFPs have proved to be adept at evolving to meet changing needs. They have not only maintained their relevance but ensured that their place at the heart of modern business is both secure and expanding.

Learn more

To learn more about Canon MFP solutions from Kemtek, please contact Jason Annetts at [email protected] or call +27-11-624-8021.

About Kemtek

Kemtek has achieved over 35 years of successful evolution thanks to an ongoing drive to deliver the best possible outcomes to our customers. The successful evolution of the company is thanks to an ongoing drive to deliver the best possible solutions to its customers. The company has grown from being an equipment supplier into a trusted solutions partner. Working with global partners, including world-class, innovative OEMs, Kemtek has pivoted its business to focus on several key areas, namely digital print, industrial print, large-format printing, auto ID technology, creative solutions, office solutions and additive manufacturing.

Kemtek is deeply committed to achieving ambitious transformation targets through providing an inclusive environment for all team members. The company continually strives to improve its B-BBEE contributor level – and on an individual level, provides ongoing upskilling and educational opportunities for all Kemtek employees.

This promoted was paid for by the party concerned

