CipherLab innovations transform Auto ID – again

CipherLab’s latest range of handheld scanners and mobile computers represents much more than an iterative improvement compared to previous generations. Instead, the introduction of the Android 14 operating system and edge AI technology represents the future of bar-code scanning and data capture.

On a recent call, Cliff Chang from CipherLab explained the innovations involved and how South African businesses and end users stand to gain from these advances.

Android 14 has landed

Google’s Android 14 now features in new CipherLab devices, such as the RS36 series. This upgrade offers distinct performance advantages for enterprise users, including the ability to process data at unprecedented speeds, and to keep that data more secure. Investing in Android 14-enabled devices will also deliver longer-term reliability and confidence, thanks to Google’s commitment to support this operating system until at least mid-2028.

With speed comes multiple other advantages – faster CPUs mean that more data can be captured in any given timeframe, and increased efficiencies mean that batteries in handheld devices last for longer between charges. The advantages for workers in large-scale warehousing facilities are readily apparent.

Capturing data is one thing; keeping it safe is quite another. Android 14 offers improved protection against malware attacks, which delivers reputational as well as financial benefits.

Pic ‘n Fill OCR powered by Edge AI

A key feature of CipherLab’s latest devices is the inclusion of Pic ‘n Fill OCR (optical character recognition) functionality. Engineered for reduced latency and increased efficiency, Pic ‘n Fill OCR leverages the capabilities of edge AI to capture data (including bar codes) in real time.

Edge AI also enables faster decision-making and significantly improved productivity – far from being a threat to human operatives, AI is proving to be a vital multiplier. When workers can get more done in less time, everybody benefits – including the customer.

No cloud, no problem

Through their relationship with Kemtek, CipherLab has an exceptional degree of insight into the South African Auto ID market, and the unique challenges faced by operators in the country. With the whole world seemingly migrating to the cloud, a focus on local data storage may seem counterintuitive, but in fact offers certainty in situations where power supply (and hence internet connectivity) is unreliable. Local, in-device data storage mitigates the security risks and latency delays inherent in cloud data transmission.

Every scan is a learning opportunity

Edge AI uses algorithmic deep learning to enhance data recognition and become even more accurate over time. It can also be used to run rules engines that make warehousing operations even more efficient – efficiencies that are also achievable and applicable in the other verticals in which CipherLab and Kemtek offer solutions, including healthcare, retail, transport and manufacturing.

Next-level UX

The business benefits of adopting CipherLab’s Android 14 devices are self-evident, but what of the end user?

During the call, Cliff Chang explained that improvements to the user experience (UX) begin from the first time a new CipherLab device is switched on. The near-universal nature of the Android operating system means that transitioning to Android 14 is intuitive, and smarter performance is instantly achievable.

Rather than the frustrations, loss of time and potential inaccuracies that come with manual data inputting and reconciling data sources and outcomes, CipherLab’s latest handheld devices deliver a smooth, streamlined and stress-free data capture experience. This, in turn, frees up significant bandwidth so that operators can focus on value-added tasks. Increased speed, improved ease of use and lower friction all add up to an elevated UX.

Integration for the rainbow nation

Android 14 devices from CipherLab have a proven ability to seamlessly integrate with legacy systems thanks to more flexible APIs. This enhanced level of compatibility further reduces the time needed to migrate, while planned security patches will make downtime even less likely in the future.

As with all AI devices, perhaps the greatest benefit of the new CipherLab handheld scanners and mobile computers is their ability to adapt and learn – attributes that come to the fore in data-intensive environments such as warehouses. The more data they capture, the greater their ability to spot trends and anomalies and facilitate faster decision-making, while built-in diagnostic tools can help resolve issues before they become problems.

A rewarding partnership

As CipherLab’s sole distributor and service partner in Southern Africa and neighbouring countries, Kemtek is deeply involved in the continuation of this Auto ID success story. Through problem-solving and training, in-country aftersales service and technical support, and inventory management, Kemtek supports CipherLab’s mission to make collecting and analysing data easier, faster, more accurate and more profitable, for everyone.

To learn more about CipherLab Auto ID solutions from Kemtek, please contact Anthony Shumba at anthonys@kemtek.co.za or call +27 (0)11 624 8000.

About Kemtek

Kemtek has achieved over 35 years of successful evolution thanks to an ongoing drive to deliver the best possible outcomes to its customers. The successful evolution of the company is thanks to an ongoing drive to deliver the best possible solutions to its customers. The company has grown from being an equipment supplier into a trusted solutions partner. Working with global partners, including world-class, innovative OEMs, Kemtek has pivoted its business to focus on several key areas, namely: igital Print, Industrial Print, Large Format Printing, Auto ID Technology, Creative Solutions, Office Solutions and Additive Manufacturing.

Kemtek is deeply committed to achieving ambitious transformation targets through providing an inclusive environment for all team members. The company continually strives to improve its B-BBEE contributor level, and on an individual level provides ongoing upskilling and educational opportunities for all Kemtek employees.

