5 web hosting trends to watch

Apart from being a website’s backbone, web hosting directly impacts performance, speed, search engine optimisation and security. For South African small and medium enterprises, understanding web hosting trends isn’t just about keeping up with the industry; it’s about making strategic decisions that futureproof their online businesses.

And the industry is only getting bigger. Global reports forecast that web hosting will expand by over US$145-billion between 2024 and 2029, thanks to the rise of e-commerce and the growing importance of standing out online. For SMEs, this means one thing: the hosting you choose matters more than ever.

Below are the five key trends shaping the web hosting industry:

1.AI-powered hosting and automation

Artificial intelligence is transforming industries, and web hosting is no exception. For SMEs, this means smarter performance, stronger security and better customer service – all without adding more work to their plates.

Smarter performance: Machine learning can automatically monitor and optimise server resources, ensuring a website's performance stays fast even during high-traffic periods like Black Friday.

Machine learning can automatically monitor and optimise server resources, ensuring a website’s performance stays fast even during high-traffic periods like Black Friday. AI-driven security: With South Africa ranking as one of the world’s cybercrime hotspots, AI tools that detect and block threats in real time give SMEs a much-needed defensive edge.

With South Africa ranking as one of the world’s cybercrime hotspots, AI tools that detect and block threats in real time give SMEs a much-needed defensive edge. Better customer support: AI chatbots resolve common issues instantly, while human backup ensures more complex queries get the expert attention they need.

2. Green hosting and sustainability

Sustainability is fast becoming a deciding factor for customers who want to support eco-conscious businesses. Even websites have a carbon footprint, and hosting providers are responding.

For example, every search on Google generates an estimated 0.2g of carbon dioxide. Multiply this by the 6.3 million searches that Google gets every minute and it quickly adds up. Choosing a green hosting provider allows SMEs to reduce their environmental impact while still maintaining performance.

Domains.co.za, for instance, hosts its servers at Teraco, which has committed to running on 100% renewable energy by 2035. Teraco also recycles 40% of its waste and uses advanced cooling technology to save water and energy. For SMEs, supporting these initiatives is a way to align their digital presence with broader sustainability goals.

3. Security as a top priority

Cybersecurity is essential. With cyberattacks becoming increasingly sophisticated, SMEs need hosting providers that deliver enterprise-level security without the complexity.

Zero-trust frameworks: No device or user is automatically trusted, reducing risks even if credentials are compromised.

No device or user is automatically trusted, reducing risks even if credentials are compromised. Layered protection: Web application firewalls, malware scanning and DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) protection are becoming standard features.

Web application firewalls, malware scanning and DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) protection are becoming standard features. Compliance support: With South Africa’s Popia legislation, choosing a secure host also means staying compliant and avoiding costly penalties.

At Domains.co.za, built-in security tools like SpamExperts, Smart Malware Protection, SSL Certificates, Fortigate Firewalls and CageFS Security ensure businesses can operate online with confidence.

4. Managed hosting for growing businesses

Not every SME has the technical skills – or the time – to manage complex hosting environments. That’s why managed hosting is seeing a surge in demand.

With managed solutions, hosting providers take care of all the behind-the-scenes work like updates, backups, optimisation and security. This allows business owners to focus on running their operations without worrying about downtime or technical breakdowns.

Domains.co.za’s managed cPanel virtual machine (VM) hosting is one example, giving SMEs enterprise-grade resources without the stress of managing them. It’s ideal for e-commerce stores, service-based businesses and SMEs ready to grow but not ready to hire in-house IT teams.

5. Scalable hosting for seamless growth

Every SME wants to grow. However, outgrowing your hosting provider shouldn’t be part of the challenge.

Scalable hosting allows businesses to start small and expand their resources as they grow, without the hassle of migrating to a new platform. Whether you’re running a small blog today or building an e-commerce empire tomorrow, scalable hosting ensures your website grows alongside your ambitions.

Domains.co.za offers tailormade hosting packages designed for every size business and its future growth, making it easy to upgrade when the time is right.

The future of hosting is smart, green, secure and scalable. With Domains.co.za, you don’t have to look far for cutting-edge hosting solutions. We are local, and proud to be South African.

