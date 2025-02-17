Digimune brings AnyTech365 to Africa – a new era of IT support

In an exciting development for the tech industry in Africa, Digimune is bringing AnyTech365, a leading European AI-powered IT security and support company, to the continent. This partnership promises to deliver top-level technical support, unparalleled customer care services and AI-powered software to end users and small businesses, ensuring a hassle-free experience with all things tech.

Founded in Spain in 2014, AnyTech365 has quickly established itself as a leading IT support and cybersecurity company in Europe. The company offers a comprehensive range of services and software designed to assist various IoT devices, including PCs, laptops, smartphones, wearables and more. With three offices, AnyTech365 employs over 250 staff, providing services in more than 15 languages in more than 25 countries via e-mail, live chat and phone.

AnyTech365’s mission is to deliver unmatched service quality, emphasising compliance, consumer protection and customer satisfaction. The company’s native language-speaking and certified technicians are available 24/7, 365 days a year, to provide fast and efficient technical support for any issues users may experience on their devices, including device performance optimisation, safe browsing, cybersecurity, operating system and third-party support, peripherals, safe online shopping, parental controls, and more.

How it works

AnyTech365’s innovative business model transforms technical support from a cost centre into a profit-generating activity. Here’s how it works:

Free tech support: AnyTech365 provides free 24/7 live help for internet-connected devices purchased through retail channels. Users receive a voucher or sticker with a phone number they can call for assistance, new device setup or existing household devices.

AnyTech365 provides free 24/7 live help for internet-connected devices purchased through retail channels. Users receive a voucher or sticker with a phone number they can call for assistance, new device setup or existing household devices. Direct engagement: Technicians engage directly with customers, providing support for free installation, setup and troubleshooting for various devices such as routers, printers, operating system and software installations, smart TVs, and gaming PCs.

Technicians engage directly with customers, providing support for free installation, setup and troubleshooting for various devices such as routers, printers, operating system and software installations, smart TVs, and gaming PCs. Upselling and cross-selling: During these interactions, and once the initial user inquiry is resolved, technicians may promote related IT security and support products, home diagnostics, and additional support services. This approach addresses immediate technical issues and promotes ongoing support services.

During these interactions, and once the initial user inquiry is resolved, technicians may promote related IT security and support products, home diagnostics, and additional support services. This approach addresses immediate technical issues and promotes ongoing support services. Monetisation: AnyTech365 monetises support services by charging a prepaid fee for ongoing support across global markets. It also passes a rebate on every customer it upsells to the retailer, distributor or third party, creating a profit-sharing arrangement that benefits all parties involved.

Expanding IT support in Africa

Digimune, as the sales agent for AnyTech365 in Africa, will play a critical role in introducing and promoting these innovative services on the continent. The partnership leverages AnyTech365’s proven business model and compliance-focused operations to provide seamless IT support to African consumers.

“The collaboration is cost-effective for retailers and distributors, as it costs them nothing upfront. Instead, they receive a percentage of the revenue that is generated from converted sales, making it a compelling proposition for all stakeholders,” said Digimune MD Simon Campbell-Young.

The introduction of AnyTech365’s services in Africa comes at a time when the continent is experiencing rapid growth in internet connectivity and smart device usage. With the increasing reliance on technology, ensuring reliable technical support is more critical than ever.

AnyTech365’s solutions provide comprehensive support for a wide range of devices. Users can access free support through toll-free numbers and live chat, ensuring help is always just a call or click away.

“The partnership between Digimune and AnyTech365 is a significant milestone in advancing IT support services in Africa,” Campbell-Young said. “By combining AnyTech365’s expertise and innovative business model with Digimune’s local presence, the collaboration promises to enhance the tech experience for end users and small businesses all across the continent.”

“As AnyTech365 gears up to list on the New York Stock Exchange, the company’s expansion into Africa signifies a new era of growth and opportunity in the global tech landscape. We are excited to launch our range of world-class products and services to help protect end users in Africa against cyberthreats, support them with their everyday online and device experience, and give them complete peace of mind when it comes to navigating through complex technologies,” said Janus Nielsen, founder and CEO of AnyTech365.

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

