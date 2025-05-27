Digimune partners with AWN Insurance to debut digital risk solutions in Australia

Digimune, a global leader in digital risk protection, has entered the Australian market through a strategic partnership with AWN Insurance, an established insurance provider and Lloyd’s coverholder. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in cybersecurity protection as Digimune brings its leading digital risk solutions to businesses across Australia.

With AWN Insurance, a partner with more than 30 years’ experience in the Australian market, Digimune’s cyber protection plan product and digital risk solutions will be available to individuals and businesses, providing a critical safeguard against growing cyberthreats.

This move also coincides with the launch of Digimune Australia and the appointment of Anthony Cooper as regional MD.

Escalating threats in Australia

Cyberthreats are escalating at an unprecedented rate, targeting individuals, businesses and even major corporations. From social media takeovers and identity theft to deep web threats and phishing scams, the risks have evolved far beyond traditional cybersecurity measures.

Australia has witnessed a sharp increase in cybercrime, with data breaches, digital fraud and impersonation scams costing businesses and individuals millions annually. However, affordable protection solutions for digital risk remain limited, creating a gap in the market.

By partnering with AWN Insurance, Digimune is addressing this challenge head-on. This partnership brings:

Comprehensive digital risk protection: Covering social media, deep and dark web threats, domain security, and business identity protection.

Covering social media, deep and dark web threats, domain security, and business identity protection. Cyber protection plan solutions: Offering financial compensation for digital fraud, providing a first-of-its-kind safety net for Australians impacted by cybercrime.

Offering financial compensation for digital fraud, providing a first-of-its-kind safety net for Australians impacted by cybercrime. Scalability through AWN Insurance’s network: Expanding digital risk solutions through brokers and selling agents across the country.

For Digimune, securing protection coverage in Australia was a 24-month endeavour. This rigorous process ensures that Digimune’s guarantee solution complies with Australia’s financial services regulatory landscape, reinforcing trust in the offering.

Introducing Digimune’s digital risk solutions

The partnership will introduce Digimune’s full suite of digital risk protection solutions, designed to protect both individuals and businesses from the growing public attack surface in the digital world.

For individuals and families

Digimune offers an all-in-one platform to shield Australians from personal digital risks, including:

Deep and dark web monitoring: Detects if personal data, passwords or financial information have been leaked or sold online.

Detects if personal data, passwords or financial information have been leaked or sold online. Social media takeover protection: Prevents account hijacking on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Prevents account hijacking on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube. Crypto wallet monitoring: Alerts users to suspicious activity in their crypto assets.

Alerts users to suspicious activity in their crypto assets. Social media impersonation protection: Identifies fake profiles and removes them before they cause damage.

Identifies fake profiles and removes them before they cause damage. Cyber protection plan coverage: Financial reimbursement for digital fraud victims.

For businesses

Australian businesses face an evolving cyberthreat landscape where online fraud, brand impersonation and data breaches are constant risks. Digimune’s enterprise-focused solutions provide:

Brand protection and business social page security: Protects company social media pages and online presence from hijackers.

Protects company social media pages and online presence from hijackers. Domain monitoring and protection: Detects fraudulent domains, typo-phishing scams and brand misuse.

Detects fraudulent domains, typo-phishing scams and brand misuse. Executive protection: Shields key executives from targeted digital attacks, identity theft and impersonation.

Shields key executives from targeted digital attacks, identity theft and impersonation. Takedown and remediation services: Rapid removal of malicious content, fake profiles and scam websites.

By leveraging AI-driven analysis and automated threat remediation, Digimune not only identifies threats but actively disrupts them before they escalate.

The appointment of Anthony Cooper

As part of Digimune’s expansion, Anthony Cooper has been appointed regional MD for Australia.

With over a decade of leadership experience in insurance, insurtech and consulting, Cooper is well-positioned to drive Digimune’s growth in the region. His expertise includes strategic planning, portfolio management and distribution, making him a valuable asset in navigating Australia’s competitive market.

Cooper brings extensive experience in insurance, insurtech and strategic planning. As MD at Nimble Business Solutions and Digimune Group, he has played a key role in driving business growth and shaping strategies for insurtech start-ups. In addition, his role as an independent board member at Defence Services Home Insurance has allowed him to provide expert guidance on insurance strategies and operational improvements.

Previously, as head of partnerships at PassportCard Australia, he developed travel insurance solutions in collaboration with banks and insurers, further strengthening his expertise in the industry.

Under his leadership, Digimune Australia will work closely with AWN Insurance to expand its market reach, build relationships, and educate businesses and individuals on the importance of digital risk protection.

A new era of cyber insurance in Australia

The launch of Digimune Australia, in partnership with AWN Insurance, sets a new benchmark for digital risk protection in the country.

This collaboration is more than just a guarantee offering – it represents a paradigm shift in how digital risks are managed and mitigated against. As cyberthreats continue to evolve, businesses and individuals need proactive protection that goes beyond traditional cybersecurity measures.

With an innovative cyber protection plan product and a strong leadership team, Digimune is positioned to become a key player in Australia’s digital risk sector. For Australians, this means greater security, financial protection and peace of mind in an increasingly digital world.

Read more articles by Digimune on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: