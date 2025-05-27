Four powerhouse expos under one roof: security, safety, facilities management

Specialised Exhibitions, a division of Montgomery Group, is once again set to provide industry professionals with an unmissable platform at Gallagher Convention Centre from 3-5 June 2025. The co-location of four highly targeted events – Securex South Africa, A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo and Firexpo – creates a dynamic synergy, delivering convenience, innovation and actionable insight under one roof.

According to Mark Anderson, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions, this co-location model delivers exponential benefits. “The co-located expos eliminate the hassle of attending multiple events by delivering a full spectrum of security, safety, facility and fire protection solutions at a single venue. For time-pressed industry professionals, this represents a substantial saving in time and effort.

“Businesspeople today are under immense pressure to achieve more in less time. By bringing together these complementary expos, we enable visitors to explore a wide range of solutions, engage with thought leaders and identify the technologies that will support their operations going forward – all in one visit.”

From high-tech security to occupational health innovations, leading fire detection systems and smart building management solutions, the four events together cater to every aspect of workplace security, safety, efficiency and resilience.

A packed programme of live demos and expert insights

Visitors can expect more than just static displays. Across the three days, each show offers a wealth of attractions and live content to inspire, inform and educate.

Securex South Africa features:

SAIDSA Techman Competition, where South Africa’s top security technicians put their skills to the test.

where South Africa’s top security technicians put their skills to the test. K9 Demonstrations, showcasing the power of working dogs in detection and protection roles.

showcasing the power of working dogs in detection and protection roles. Drone demonstration zone, with live aerial surveillance displays.

with live aerial surveillance displays. The OSPAs (Outstanding Security Performance Awards), recognising excellence across the security industry.

recognising excellence across the security industry. Free-to-attend Securex Seminar Theatre in collaboration with Smart Security Solutions, offering thought-provoking sessions on topics including AI in security, cyber protection, access control, remote monitoring and perimeter safety.

A-OSH Expo continues to champion workplace safety with its tailored free-to-attend Saiosh Seminar Theatre and Working at Height and Safety Seminar Theatre, coupled with an extensive array of the latest in personal protective equipment, health screening technology and regulatory compliance support.

Facilities Management Expo focuses on transforming workplaces with technology and sustainable practices. Highlights include:

Interactive product displays on automation, smart buildings, energy management and paperless operations.

on automation, smart buildings, energy management and paperless operations. Free-to-attend Facilities Management Seminar Theatre covering topics such as digital transformation, asset management and crisis readiness.

Firexpo is South Africa’s definitive fire protection event, featuring:

Live demonstrations of the latest fire detection, suppression and evacuation tools.

of the latest fire detection, suppression and evacuation tools. Free-to-attend Firexpo Seminar Theatre sessions focused on new regulations, insurance requirements and smart integration.

sessions focused on new regulations, insurance requirements and smart integration. One-day FPASA InFIReS Seminar.

Extensive array of end-to-end solutions

Anderson says that visitors to the four co-located shows will find everything they require for their security, safety and facilities management requirements, all in one venue. “Thousands of products and services across the whole array of facility and building optimisations are on display to help attendees not only mitigate against risks, but also create sustainability opportunities.”

A small sample of the solutions showcased at Securex South Africa, A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo and Firexpo includes:

Aerial Works specialises in drone security operations to safeguard high-value assets such as mines and industrial sites.

Ajax Systems’ product range consists of over 50 wireless and wired devices for ultimate indoor and outdoor security, made to protect residential and commercial properties from intrusion, fire and leaks.

Alpha Insure provides bespoke insurance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of multinational corporations, government institutions, local businesses and individuals.

Atex Solutions’ Herd HR is a state-of-the-art AI-powered human resource management system.

BBF Safety Group is an integrated workplace safety solutions provider that helps customers create safe working environments.

Digit FMS will showcase the Digit PS anti-theft shield for high-risk vehicles. This dual-device, tamperproof and anti-jamming solution will be joined by DFuel and D-Bulk, which provide live diesel monitoring, instant loss alerts and airtight expense control. Another solution to check out is the D-Cam live MDVR video, AI driver monitoring and full off-site visual intelligence.

Dräger offers protection, support and lifesaving equipment for various hazardous applications.

Eagle Eye Security’s integrated solutions include specialised security services, property management, facilities management , and specialist services that include tactical units, security technology and K-9 .

and that include and . Instacom’s push-to-talk communication, messaging and location tracking-services allow for real-time communication and improved safety for businesses of all sizes.

MAMI manufactures a collaborated range of detection and communication technologies to ensure peace of mind.

Reinol Janek Chemicals is an SABS-accredited chemical manufacturer of hand cleaners, general purpose cleaners and degreasers, and other cleaning related chemicals.

REVA is a leading manufacturer of specialised armoured vehicles — including the REVA LSV, REVA Security, REVA Protections, and REVA Bulk – designed to provide reliable protection and mobility in high-risk environments.

Safety Jogger is a global brand that offers safety shoes, workwear and head protection for various industries and activities. It also has a collection of stylish and comfortable shoes for casual wear and adventure.

SHEilds meets all health and safety training needs, offering e-learning training for professional qualifications: IOSH, City and Guilds, ProQual and NEBOSH Courses.

Standby Systems is a highly specialised and dedicated South African UPS company, providing a comprehensive range of UPS systems into South Africa since 2003.

Wireforce is one of the largest converters of wire in South Africa for the construction, security, agricultural, engineering and mining sectors.

Zamatrack (Worxit) provides advanced tracking and workforce management solutions.

“All four expos enjoy the strong support of relevant industry bodies, affirming their importance as the premier destination for sourcing, networking and professional development. We have formed strong partnerships with 17 industry bodies that bring their expertise and credibility to the events, ensuring that what is on offer meets real-world challenges,” says Anderson.

The co-location of Securex South Africa, A-OSH Expo, Facilities Management Expo and Firexpo not only amplifies business value for exhibitors and visitors alike but also fosters cross-sector innovation and collaboration. “This event ecosystem is designed to maximise opportunity. It’s a place where deals are struck, ideas are sparked and lasting professional relationships are built,” says Anderson.

Visit the expo websites to find out more about the exhibitors, seminar programmes and other visitor attractions: www.securex.co.za, www.aosh.co.za, www.fmexpo.co.za and www.firexpo.co.za.

Exhibition space and sponsorships are available. For booking enquiries, contact [email protected] or [email protected].

