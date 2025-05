Maximise customer flash storage value with NEC XON and Pure Storage

NEC XON has been re-appointed as an Elite Partner by Pure Storage. The re-certification enables faster, more agile data solutions for regional businesses, with improved access to world-class flash storage solutions delivered by a partner with a deep understanding of local needs and proven technical expertise.

As organisations increasingly rely on data to drive performance, the partnership brings tangible benefits: faster implementation, stronger support and early access to innovation. Elite Partner status also gives NEC XON direct lines to Pure Storage’s engineering and technical teams, ensuring complex challenges are resolved quickly and effectively.

“Our customers will benefit from the best of both worlds,” said John Dewar, GM of enterprise technology solutions at NEC XON. “We bring local market expertise, while Pure provides global innovation. This combination allows us to deliver smarter, more resilient solutions tailored to our clients’ evolving needs, reinforcing our position as one of the region’s most capable providers of enterprise data infrastructure.”

Focus on the SADC region

The Elite status significantly enhances NEC XON’s ability to serve public and private sector clients across the Southern African Development Community. By integrating Pure’s technology into its managed services and hybrid cloud offerings, NEC XON delivers better performance, security and reliability – with local support tailored to each client’s unique environment.

Rigorous standards and proven capability

The Elite Partner designation is the highest level within the Pure partner programme. To achieve it, NEC XON met strict requirements in technical certification, sales performance and customer satisfaction. The company also demonstrated successful customer deployments and strong strategic alignment with Pure Storage’s long-term goals.

Further enhanced support capabilities through ASP certification

In addition to its Elite Partner status, NEC XON has secured the prestigious Pure Storage Authorised Support Partner accreditation, further elevating its service capabilities. This specialised certification allows NEC XON to deliver frontline technical support directly to customers, creating a seamless support experience with faster response times and more efficient issue resolution. This designation allows NEC XON to provide direct level-1 and level-2 support for Pure Storage solutions, giving customers a single, local point of contact for technical assistance.

This formal recognition sets NEC XON apart from competitors, highlighting its ability to support complex enterprise environments at scale while offering personalised, regionally relevant services.

“This partnership is about much more than technology,” Dewar added. “It’s about delivering business outcomes through innovation. Our Elite status allows us to build solutions that simplify IT, reduce cost and unlock greater value from data. This recognition represents a shared commitment to the future,” said Dewar. “We’re proud of our journey with Pure Storage, and this next chapter puts us in a strong position to guide our customers through the next wave of digital transformation.”

About NEC XON

NEC XON is a leading African integrator of ICT solutions and part of NEC, a Japanese global company. The holding company has operated in Africa since 1963 and delivers communications, energy, safety, security and digital solutions. It co-creates social value through innovation to help overcome serious societal challenges. The organisation operates in 54 African countries and has a footprint in 16 of them. Regional headquarters are in South, East and West Africa. NEC XON is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment business. Discover more at www.nec.africa.

