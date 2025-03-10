What happened when SA’s largest EV battery met SA’s fastest DC charger

We recently had the opportunity to test drive the Mercedes-Benz EQG G580, the fully electric G-Wagon. One of the key objectives of the evaluation was to assess the vehicle’s DC charging speed to determine its real-world performance.

The Mercedes-Benz G580 is an impressive vehicle: it boasts a 116kWh (!) battery with a maximum DC charging speed of 200kW and is equipped with a 432kW powertrain delivering 1 164Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 4.7s, but for the privilege of owning this spec, the EQG has an eye-watering price tag of R4.6-million.

To put the EQG’s charging capabilities to the test, we visited the Zero Carbon Charge station (now known as Charge.co.za) near Wolmaransstad on the N12 past Klerksdorp. This is the first of 60 off-grid, dedicated EV charging stations that Zero Carbon Charge intends to roll out in South Africa over the next 18 months. This first station features three Magic Power DC charge units, each equipped with two charging guns: one capable of delivering 500A and the other 200A.

Our primary objective was to determine whether the Mercedes EQG could reach its full 200kW charging potential

For EVs with a 400V electric architecture, this setup allows for a maximum charging speed of 200kW. Newer EVs featuring 800V architectures could theoretically charge at 400kW, though actual speeds will likely be constrained by the charging station or the vehicle’s acceptance limits.

Our primary objective was to determine whether the Mercedes EQG could reach its full 200kW charging potential and sustain that speed throughout the charge cycle. Having already driven 313km from Pretoria, we arrived at the station on the morning of Sunday, 2 March with the EQG displaying a charge level of 14%, equating to a remaining 57km range. No range anxiety here.

This indicated that the real-world range of the EQG falls somewhere between 360km and 380km, assuming a highway-heavy driving pattern, aligning with its official specifications, which claim an energy consumption of 32.2kWh/100km. However, with careful driving, we found it possible to lower this figure below 30kWh/100km.

Seamless

The authentication process at Charge’s station was seamless. With the Charge app pre-installed (available on Android and iOS) and a payment method linked, all it took was scanning the QR code on the charger to initiate the session. Within 30 seconds, the EQG reached the 200kW mark and maintained this speed for two minutes before stabilising between 180kW and 200kW for the next 15 minutes. By then, the battery had reached 60% charge, with 53kWh (approximately 180km of range) transferred.

Over the next 15 minutes, the DC charging speed gradually decreased from 148kW to 110kW, eventually dropping to 50kW once the charge level hit 80%. By this point, 77kWh (around 260km of range) had been added to the battery. Having set the target charge level in the vehicle to 90%, the overall duration took 45 minutes, transferring a total of 92kWh – providing an estimated 390km of range in the EQG’s Eco mode.

The total cost for this charging session was R850 at Charge’s rate of R9.23/kWh. At this price level, the cost of this trip in the EQG landed at approximately R2.17/km. In comparison, a petrol-powered EQG, with an efficiency of 11.2l/100km and an 85l fuel tank, could travel 758km on a full tank. However, at a fuel price of R21.55/l, the petrol model’s cost per kilometre is around R2.41/km.

For everyday commuting, the EQG could be even more cost-effective. With an 80% urban and 20% road-trip driving split, and the ability to charge at AC slow chargers in malls, office parks or even for free using home solar power, the EQG could be a viable and economical daily driver at a fraction of the cost of its petrol sibling.

One of the EQG’s electric-only standout features is its ability to execute a “G-Turn” – a full 360-degree spin in place using independent control of its four electric motors. To activate the G-Turn, specific conditions must be met: the vehicle must be on a level surface with the front wheels straight, the brake pedal engaged, the “N” transmission setting selected, the “Rock” driving mode enabled and the low-range off-road gear reduction engaged. Once these conditions were fulfilled, we could initiate the G-Turn via a button on the off-road control unit and use the steering-wheel paddles to choose the rotation direction.

Watch the author, Greg Cress, testing G-Turn:

This was a successful charge test, with the Zero Carbon Charge station exemplifying the future of EV infrastructure in South Africa. This fully off-grid station provides clean, emission-free power to the country’s growing EV market, which is expanding at an annual rate of over 60%, according to naamsa’s latest figures. Off-grid charging solutions like these will be vital in ensuring a reliable energy supply for EVs while supporting South Africa’s decarbonisation and emissions reduction targets in the long-term.

The full video of the EQG charge session test can be found here.