How Wipro and Capaciti are changing young lives in South Africa

In the face of South Africa’s staggering youth unemployment, initiatives like the Wipro and Capaciti programme bring hope to young people looking to break into the workforce and build successful careers for themselves.

Among those whose lives have been profoundly impacted by this initiative is Njabulo Lamula, a participant whose journey shines a light on the power of technical skills development and network building in shaping a successful career.

A life-changing experience

Reflecting on his experience, Lamula shared how the programme has completely transformed his personal and professional life. “A stretched mind never returns to its former shape,” he said, capturing the essence of his journey.

His perspective on life, career and personal growth evolved significantly through the course of the programme. “I went from being passionate to being obsessed about the growth of my career, network and finances,” he explained, crediting the programme for enabling him to build meaningful connections, emphasising the idea that in the tech industry, “your network is your net worth”.

Through the programme, he built many professional connections as well as a family of like-minded people, all working towards the common goal of advancing their careers in technology.

Navigating the transition

For many, transitioning from a learner to a professional can be daunting, particularly when faced with unfamiliar tools and new environments. Lamula admitted that as an overthinker, the first few steps of the programme felt overwhelming. “It was a nightmare at first [in my head],” he said.

However, the support of the Wipro team proved invaluable in easing his nerves. “Every step was never taken alone,” Lamula said, highlighting the mentorship and guidance provided by the programme’s facilitators. Even when faced with new technologies, the team took the time to ensure he was fully prepared, explaining unfamiliar tools and processes before they were put to use – support which allowed him to navigate the transition smoothly, gaining confidence and competence along the way.

Recommending the programme

Njabulo’s experience is a glowing testament to the programme’s success, and he is eager to recommend it to others. “Yes, I would, or I already have,” he said confidently. His own success story serves as proof of the programme’s impact.

Having come from a background where breaking into the workforce seemed impossible without years of experience, he credited the programme for arming him with the skills and confidence to succeed in the competitive field of cybersecurity. “I remember telling Buhle that I don’t feel comfortable taking cyber because breaking into the workforce is hard without spending years in other IT fields. But here I am with the help of the programme,” he said.

A stepping stone to success

When asked about his current success with the Capaciti programme, Njabulo said his participation was crucial in helping him break into the tech industry and achieve the career success he enjoys today. The programme provided him with the technical expertise, much-needed soft skills and environmental readiness to thrive in the workforce.

The Wipro-Capaciti programme is more than just a training initiative; it is a gateway to long-term career success. Through the Partner Graduate Academy, young people like Lamula are able to access specialised technical courses and certifications that lay a path for direct employment in fields such as cybersecurity, DevOps, data analytics and more. This programme goes beyond skills development to ensure that graduates are job-ready and poised to make meaningful contributions to the fast-evolving ICT industry.

The wider impact

“The programme’s focus on youth unemployment aligns with Wipro’s commitment to Africa by empowering and skilling young people to participate in the economy,” said Wipro Africa MD Warren Zambelli.

The initiative’s collaborative approach, which hinges on Capaciti’s proven track record in delivering meaningful skills development, makes sure that all graduates get the technical skills they need, and more importantly that they are prepared for the realities of the workforce.

Through the financial support of Wipro Cares and a deliberate focus on skills that are in high demand, the programme is producing a new generation of skilled professionals who are ready and eager to make an immediate impact. The programme’s intake of 60 high-potential youth has already ramped up, with plans to increase this number.

By this year, the programme hopes to produce hundreds of active practitioners annually just in Johannesburg

By this year, the programme hopes to produce hundreds of active practitioners annually just in Johannesburg, with the potential to scale across the continent.

“This initiative has also helped realise a personal ambition. I had the opportunity to be deeply involved in every stage, from conceptualising the programme’s design to bringing key stakeholders together and guiding its implementation,” said Zambelli. “The primary objective was to create a meaningful impact by providing individuals with opportunities and fulfilling careers that sustain their livelihoods.

“Meeting these individuals, hearing their stories and witnessing their journeys is deeply rewarding and has filled us with gratitude as well,” he said.

Looking ahead

As Lamula’s journey highlights, the Wipro-Capaciti programme is more than just a steppingstone to a job. It is a life-changing experience that empowers young people to take charge of their careers and their futures.

With the continued support of Wipro and Capaciti, the programme aims to unlock new opportunities for young people across South Africa, creating a more inclusive and vibrant tech ecosystem.

For Lamula, there is only one word to describe his experience: “Gratitude.”

Read more articles by Wipro on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: