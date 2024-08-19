Wipro Africa celebrates new Joburg head office at 96 Rivonia Road

Wipro, a leading technology services and consulting company, has launched its new regional headquarters in Johannesburg. This significant milestone underscores Wipro’s continued commitment to expansion and growth in South Africa and across the continent.

During the week of 19-21 June 2024, Wipro celebrated special occasions for #WiproAfrica marked by genuine connections with its people, clients, partners and community representatives.

Notably, it launched its new head office in Johannesburg. This location serves as a central hub for Wipro’s operations, builds on its recent expansion in Cape Town, and shows its continued investment and plans to scale further its presence and participation across the continent.

Warren Zambelli, MD of Wipro Africa, said the new offices have real meaning for all of Wipro.

“Bringing together various delivery centres and satellites allows us to deepen our connections and improve ways of work through more frequent contact, fulfilled by proximity,” he said. “Our tangible presence fosters a greater sense of belonging for our people. We benefit from more in-person experiences and are afforded the ability to oversee the infusion of advancements that enhance our services while availing more direct support to various workforces.

“The new offices feature an Experience Centre, designed for collaboration. We want our clients and partners to feel as though this is a shared space, wherein the aim is to leverage state-of-the art facilities to entrench engagement and innovation, co-creating to pursue and realise our ambitions,” Zambelli said.

The launch celebration was further enriched by the unveiling of a commissioned mural by acclaimed South African muralist Johnny Allison. The mural captures key milestones in Wipro Africa’s journey and offers a bold, unique and memorable rendering aesthetic with strong symbolism, capturing the history of the organisation on the continent. The artwork showcases Wipro’s journey, starting from its listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2000 to its current standing. It is a testament to the company’s growth, vision and unwavering commitment to excellence.

A week of connecting

The Wipro Africa team organised many events to gear up for the launch week.

19 June saw Wipro Cares, the employee led community initiative arm of the Wipro Foundation, hand keys over to an Orange Farm internet café along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This initiative aims to provide vital internet access to the local community. The café, powered by solar panels, ensures uninterrupted connectivity even during power outages. Sara Kalvachova, head of Wipro Cares in the region, said the project “continues to affirm how our investments in people allow for communities to thrive as a result”.

Fortunate Mathebula, the recipient of Wipro Cares disbursements that have fuelled multiple entrepreneurial businesses, identified the need in her community as “lack of access to technology and network connectivity makes it difficult for some to send applications and e-mails in the process of applying for jobs. This also includes children working on school assignments – so many people will benefit from this.”

The first cohort of graduates coming out of the Wipro Partner Graduate Academy in partnership with Capaciti were able to enjoy an exclusive walk-through of the new head office on 20 June, the day before the official launch event. The 55 DevOps, cybersecurity and data analysis practitioners were allowed to see their near and imminent future in real-time as Zambelli painted a picture of how they, too, would soon walk the same corridors.

Just a few weeks later, on 2 August, Wipro celebrated the graduation of these very same Capaciti learners in a ceremony that underscored Wipro’s dedication to local talent development.

At the inaugural graduation, Zambelli emphasised the importance advancing current conventions. “For us, it was about saying, how do we step out of the box? How do we do something different? The curriculum and the way we’ve constructed the programme is unique. It’s about setting individuals up to succeed and making a productive contribution to the workplace.”

Well positioned for what comes next

The pinnacle of the week was on 21 June, when Wipro hosted the official office opening, with an intimate number of clients in attendance. Having travelled from the wider Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (Apmea) region to help celebrate this landmark with Zambelli and his team, the launch was attended by Apmea strategic market unit CEO Vinay Firake.

“The launch of our new Johannesburg head office marks a significant step forward in the company’s journey, reinforcing connections through the broadening and deepening of relationships. Wipro Africa is poised for continued growth and success in the region,” said Firake.

The new Johannesburg office has generated a keen sense of excitement and enthusiasm among Wipro’s employees. Prabhakar Jha, Wipro operations head, reflected on this milestone: “Witnessing the team transition into our new headquarters evokes a sense of fulfilment and pride. This move signifies a fresh start, efficiency under one roof and a dynamic work environment that will undoubtedly elevate both the business and the esteem of our associates.”

Ziyaad Farred, a senior associate in the Rain Telecommunications delivery team, said: “This is the most positive thing Wipro could have done for our morale and desire to contribute. A bigger space means growth, growth means people will be happier, and happiness brings a better work environment.”

Zambelli encapsulated the essence of the move. “Through our new office in Johannesburg, Wipro is expanding its physical presence and solidifying its commitment in Africa. We are dedicated to providing an exceptional environment for everyone involved to thrive and grow together.”