Hypa at Vox announces free death and disability benefits

Internet service provider Hypa powered by Vox has announced that it is the first ISP in South Africa to offer death and disability cover to its customers in the affordable internet market – for free for an entire year.

This first of its kind offering follows Hypa’s ground-breaking move in the affordable internet market when it launched its Bela product that includes 30 free voice minutes a month. Now Hypa customers who are on the 30-day package get free accidental commuter death cover, free death cover and free accidental disability cover for 365 days.

Made possible by Hypa powered by Vox’s partnership with Infusion Financial Services, a specialist provider that focuses exclusively on the affordable cover market with highly customised offerings, customers now have access to important insurance benefits that provide peace of mind in the event of death or disability.

Hypa national sales manager John Githinji explains: “With every 30-day package a customer between the ages of 18 and 65 purchases, they get free accidental commuter death cover of R25 000. This means if they are tragically killed in an accident on public transport such as a train or bus, the payout will benefit their families at a time of great hardship and financial strain.”

Githinji says that in addition to that cover, they also receive accidental death cover to the value of R12 500 and limited accidental disability cover.

The benefits are substantial when one considers that buying insurance cover is often too expensive, leaving people exposed without cover. “Hypa has a mission to give back to the communities we connect, and that is why we carry the full cost of the cover on a monthly basis for up to 12 months as long as the customer is active with Hypa, says Githinji.

At the end of the year, if the customer wishes to continue with the cover, they then contract directly with Hypa’s specialist insurance partner Infusion.

Vox CEO Jacques du Toit says Hypa is leading the charge in finding meaningful ways to give back to and engage with communities. “Hypa has seen phenomenal success in areas where there is less disposable income. This is what drives the business, and with the latest development it also means customers can access benefits that protect themselves and their families in the event of a tragic accident or death.”

Githinji says that getting started is easy, and if someone wants to learn more, they can do so by visiting Insurance – Hypa Fibre.