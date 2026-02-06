Every electric car you can buy in South Africa in early 2026, ranked by price

TechCentral regularly publishes a list of all the battery-electric vehicles available for sale in South Africa, along with prices, performance figures and more. Since our 2022 debut, this list has evolved from a handful of high-end German imports to a diverse marketplace. While the early 2020s were defined by price hikes, 2026 marks the first real era of price compression at the entry level.

The most significant shift since our last update in 2025 is the battle for the “most affordable” title. While the Dayun S5 held the crown for much of last year at R399 900, it has been officially dethroned by the BYD Dolphin Surf (known internationally as the Seagull), which launched at R339 900.

The Dongfeng Box, starting at R460 000, remains a strong contender in the sub-R500 000 bracket, while new lifestyle brands such as Chery’s iCaur and Stellantis-backed Leapmotor have begun their local roll-outs, targeting tech-savvy urban commuters who previously found EVs financially out of reach.

The industry is bracing for 1 March 2026, which marks the official activation of government’s 150% tax incentive for new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturing. This move is expected to stabilise local pricing in the long term as manufacturers move closer to local assembly.

Meanwhile, the premium segment continues to consolidate. Jaguar has officially moved into its “transition phase”, pausing new sales in South Africa as it prepares to launch its ultra-luxury Type 00 here. At the same time, brands like Volvo have rebranded their staple models – the XC40 and C40 – into the EX40 and EC40 to align with their new all-electric identity.

Here, then, is South Africa’s definitive, updated list of all the fully electric cars available for purchase in South Africa in early 2026.

BYD Dolphin Surf (Comfort / Dynamic) – new

Price: R339 900 (Comfort) / R389 900 (Dynamic)

R339 900 (Comfort) / R389 900 (Dynamic) Power: 55kW (all models)

55kW (all models) Time to 100km/h: 2s (Comfort) / 15.5s (Dynamic)

2s (Comfort) / 15.5s (Dynamic) Top speed: 130km/h

130km/h Range: Up to 232km (Comfort) / 295km (Dynamic) (both claimed)

Launched in September 2025, the BYD Dolphin Surf officially took the title of South Africa’s most affordable electric car, undercutting the Dayun S5. Positioned as a dedicated urban commuter, it utilises BYD’s renowned “blade battery” technology. While its performance figures are modest, it offers a refined interior and modern safety features that make it a highly competitive entry point for South Africans looking to move away from internal combustion engines.

Dayun Yuehu S5 Standard / VIP

Price: R399 900 (Standard) / R449 900 (VIP)

R399 900 (Standard) / R449 900 (VIP) Power: 105kW

105kW Time to 100km/h: 8s

8s Top speed: 115km/h

115km/h Range: Up to 300km (claimed)

Billed as a “zippy” SUV for city environments, the Dayun Yuehu S5 has launched in South Africa, with the newcomer, which is priced from below R400 000, aiming to “redefine” the local EV segment.

BYD Dolphin

Price: R539 900 / R599 900

R539 900 / R599 900 Power: 70kW/150kW

70kW/150kW Time to 100km/h: 3s/7s

3s/7s Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 427km (claimed)

The BYD Dolphin, backed by BYD’s advanced blade battery technology and safety features, boasts smart connectivity, voice control and driving assistance for an enhanced electrified driving experience. At the price, this is likely to prove a hot seller.

Dongfeng Box

Price: R460 000 / R520 000

R460 000 / R520 000 Power: 70kW / 70kW

70kW / 70kW Time to 100km/h: 5s / 12.5s

5s / 12.5s Top speed: 140km/h / 140km/h

140km/h / 140km/h Range: Up to 430km (claimed)

GWM Ora 03 300 Super Luxury / 400 Super Luxury / 400 Ultra Luxury / 400 GT Ultra Luxury

Price: R686 950 / R775 950 / R805 950 / R835 950

R686 950 / R775 950 / R805 950 / R835 950 Power: 126kW (all models)

126kW (all models) Time to 100km/h: 6s / 8.4s / 8.4s / 8.5s

6s / 8.4s / 8.4s / 8.5s Top speed: 160km/h (all models)

160km/h (all models) Range: Up to 310km / 420km / 420km / 400km (claimed)

The Ora 03, also named Good Cat or Funky Cat in various markets, is an electric hatchback designed by former Porsche designer Emanuel Derta. Its aesthetic evokes memories of the boutique hatchbacks that were abundant in South Africa a decade ago, including the R56 Mini Cooper and Citroen DS3. The local line-up comprises four distinct models.

Geely E5 (Aspire / Apex) – new

Price: R699 999 (Aspire) / R759 999 (Apex)

R699 999 (Aspire) / R759 999 (Apex) Power: 160kW (all models)

160kW (all models) Time to 100km/h: 7s

7s Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 430km (claimed)

Marking Geely’s return to the South African market in late 2025, the E5 is a tech-heavy SUV designed to compete with the likes of the Volvo EX30 and BYD Atto 3. It features Geely’s new “short blade” battery, which is engineered for durability and safety. The interior is a standout, featuring a minimalist “Flyme Auto” cockpit and high-quality materials, making it one of the most sophisticated midrange EVs available locally.

BYD Atto 3

Price: R768 000 – R 835 000

R768 000 – R 835 000 Power: 150kW

150kW Time to 100km/h: 3s

3s Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 423km (claimed)

Introducing a lesser-known Chinese electric vehicle from BYD that may not be on your radar. The Atto 3, a compact-to-midsized electric crossover, is a notable addition to the line-up from a company that’s often described as the Chinese Tesla.

Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica (Standard / Veloce) – new

Price: R799 900 (Standard) / R999 900 (Veloce)

R799 900 (Standard) / R999 900 (Veloce) Power: 115kW (Standard) / 207kW (Veloce)

115kW (Standard) / 207kW (Veloce) Time to 100km/h: 9s (Standard) / 5.9s (Veloce)

9s (Standard) / 5.9s (Veloce) Top speed: 152km/h (Standard) / 200km/h (Veloce)

152km/h (Standard) / 200km/h (Veloce) Range: Up to 407km (Standard) / 334km (Veloce) (claimed)

The Junior Elettrica is Alfa Romeo’s first fully electric offering in South Africa, arriving in late October 2025. It brings Italian flair to the compact crossover segment, with the range-topping Veloce trim focusing heavily on driving dynamics, featuring a Torsen limited-slip differential and 20-inch wheels. It is aimed at the premium buyer who wants an EV that prioritises personality and handling over pure utility.

Volvo EX30

Price: R835 500 – R1.11-million

R835 500 – R1.11-million Power: 200kW

200kW Time to 100km/h: 6s

6s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 480km (claimed)

Introducing a new era for Volvo and a departure from its traditional designs. While Volvo labels it a crossover, in essence it embodies the characteristics of a nimble and elevated hatch, breaking away from the larger cars the now Chinese-owned company has been known for over the decades.

Mini Aceman E/SE

Price: R800 000 / R892 000

R800 000 / R892 000 Power: 135kW / 160kW

135kW / 160kW Time to 100km/h: 9s / 7.1s

9s / 7.1s Top speed: 160km/h / 170km/h

160km/h / 170km/h Range: Up to 350km (claimed)

Mini Cooper S

Price: R802 000

R802 000 Power: 160kW

160kW Time to 100km/h: 7s

7s Top speed: 170km/h

170km/h Range: Up to 350km (claimed)

It’s hard to believe it’s been over 20 years since the new Mini arrived, and perhaps even harder to believe that the renaissance car is on its fourth generation already – and this is arguably its most significant upgrade in those years. As a treat for electric Mini customers, this version is on a new platform.

Changan Deepal S07 L – new

Price: R995 90

R995 90 Power: 160kW

160kW Time to 100km/h: 9s

9s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 500km (claimed)

BYD Seal Premium Extended Range / Performance AWD

Price: R999 900 / R1.2-million

R999 900 / R1.2-million Power: 230kW / 390kW

230kW / 390kW Time to 100km/h: 9s / 3.8s

9s / 3.8s Top speed: 179km/h

179km/h Range: Up to 520km (claimed)

The BYD Seal is a battery-electric midsized fastback sedan and the second car in the company’s “Ocean Series” after the smaller BYD Dolphin hatchback. The Seal is built on BYD’s e-Platform 3.0 and an 800V electrical platform and costs a fraction of similarly specced German sedans.

Mini Countryman SE All4

Price: R1.086-million

R1.086-million Power: 230kW

230kW Time to 100km/h: 6s

6s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 400km (claimed)

The all-new Mini Countryman SE has just entered its third generation. For the first time, it offers the freedom of choice between a traditional petrol engine and a fully electric powertrain. Built on an enhanced version of the previous model’s foundation, it shares its core architecture with the latest BMW X1 and X2 models, promising a refined driving experience and advanced technology.

BYD Sealion 7 Premium / 7 Performance AWD – new

Price: R1.1-million / R1.3-million

R1.1-million / R1.3-million Power: 230kW / 390kW

230kW / 390kW Time to 100km/h: 7s / 4.5s

7s / 4.5s Top speed: 215km/h

215km/h Range: Up to 480km / 520km (claimed)

The Sealion 7 is BYD’s midsized crossover pitched against the likes of the Tesla Model Y overseas. This battery-powered five-seater measures 4.83m from nose to tail (and has a wheelbase of 2.93m), which – for local context – makes it around 20mm longer than a current-generation Kia Sorento.

Maxus T90

Price: R1.1-million

R1.1-million Power: 150kW

150kW Time to 100km/h: 4s

4s Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 330km (claimed)

The Maxus T90 EV is an electric bakkie that was launched in 2022, making it one of the first such vehicles available in the local market.

Volvo EX40 P6 Recharge Plus

Price: R1.108-million

R1.108-million Power: 170kW

170kW Time to 100km/h: 4s

4s Top speed : 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 423km (claimed)

If you decide to go the EV route, the P6 Recharge model offers a more practical solution than BMW’s Mini: a vehicle that can travel much further, while maintaining good performance and a wealth of technological and comfort features.

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 Progressive / AMG Line

Price: R1.18-million / R1.23-million

R1.18-million / R1.23-million Power: 140kW

140kW Time to 100km/h: 6s

6s Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 486km / 430km (claimed)

Billed by Mercedes-Benz as its new entry-level electric model, the Stuttgart-based firm describes the EQA as a “close relation of the GLA”, saying it shares that model’s “robust structure”.

BMW iX1 xDrive30 xLine / M Sport

Price: R1.2-million / R1.24-million

R1.2-million / R1.24-million Power: 230kW

230kW Time to 100km/h: 6s

6s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 400km (claimed)

The BMW iX1 represents the electric iteration of the highly sought-after X1 SUV from the renowned German brand. Based on the latest X1 platform, this compact family SUV shares design cues with the larger BMW iX flagship model. The iX1 offers similar appeal to owning the latest smartphone, one that is slightly less advanced than the top-tier version.

Volvo EX40 P8 Recharge Twin AW

Price: R1.26-million

R1.26-million Power: 300kW

300kW Time to 100km/h: 8s

8s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 400km (claimed)

The P8 Recharge brings all-wheel drive to XC40 electric range. It’s also much more powerful, producing 300kW at peak.

BMW i4 eDrive35 M Sport / M5

Price: R1.35-million / R1.7-million

R1.35-million / R1.7-million Power: 210kW / 400kW

210kW / 400kW Time to 100km/h: 6s / 4.1s

6s / 4.1s Top speed: 190km/h / 225km/h

190km/h / 225km/h Range: Up to 420km / 620km (claimed)

The BMW i4 can be likened to a futuristic 4 Series. While sharing a strikingly similar silhouette, this all-electric vehicle boasts a slightly more daring design and a noticeably enhanced interior. The i4 showcases a bolder aesthetic, coupled with advanced electric power, offering a glimpse into the automotive technology of the future.

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin AWD Ultimate

Price: R1.3-million

R1.3-million Power: 300kW

300kW Time to 100km/h: 7s

7s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 400km (claimed)

The Volvo C40 Recharge takes inspiration from the successful XC40 premium compact crossover but adds a sportier appearance. Like the Audi Q3 and its stylish counterpart, the Q3 Sportback, the C40 has a sloping roofline and tailgate instead of the conventional boxy design at the rear. However, the sleek silhouette is more than just an aesthetic choice. Volvo asserts that the optimised aerodynamics of the vehicle contribute to an extended range.

BMW iX3 M Sport

Price: R1.36-million

R1.36-million Power: 210kW

210kW Time to 100km/h: 7s

7s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 460km (claimed)

The iX3 M Sport is the all-electric version of BMW’s popular executive SUV, the X3. It claims to retain the best qualities of the X3 in combination with an advanced battery-electric powertrain. Models sold in South Africa are manufactured in China.

Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic Progressive / AMG Line

Price: R1.38-million / R1.44-million

R1.38-million / R1.44-million Power: 215kW

215kW Time to 100km/h: 2s / 5.79s

2s / 5.79s Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 485km (claimed)

Built in Hungary, the EQB measures 4.68m (length) x 1.83m (width) x 1.67m (height), giving it the same lengthy wheelbase as the petrol-and diesel-powered GLB models. Like the GLB, the electric version ships with five seats as standard but is optionally available as a seven-seater.

MG Cyberster (Dual Motor 4WD) – new

Price: R1.399-million

R1.399-million Power: 375kW

375kW Time to 100km/h: 2s

2s Top speed: 208km/h

208km/h Range: Up to 443km (claimed)

Bringing high-performance excitement to the local EV scene, the MG Cyberster is the first all-electric roadster available in South Africa. Its most striking features are the electrically operated scissor doors and a triple-screen wraparound cockpit. With 375kW and all-wheel drive, it delivers supercar-level acceleration while paying homage to MG’s classic sports car heritage, making it a unique “only in South Africa” style halo car for the brand’s local relaunch. Prince William wants one.

Lexus RZ 450e EX / SE

Price: R1.6-million / R1.77-million

R1.6-million / R1.77-million Power: 230kW

230kW Time to 100km/h: 3s

3s Top speed: 160km/h

160km/h Range: Up to 400km (claimed)

The all-wheel-drive Lexus RZ 450e ships with a 71.4kWh lithium-ion battery pack, facilitating a single-charge range of approximately 400km on the WLTP cycle.

BMW iX xDrive40 / xDrive50 / M60

Price: R1.73-million / R2.35-million / R2.97-million

R1.73-million / R2.35-million / R2.97-million Power: 240kW / 385kW / 455kW

240kW / 385kW / 455kW Time to 100km/h: 1s / 4.6s / 3.8s

1s / 4.6s / 3.8s Top speed: 200km/h / 200km/h / 250km/h

200km/h / 200km/h / 250km/h Range: Up to 500km / 630km / 561km (claimed)

The BMW iX xDrive40 is the more affordable of the two electric iX vehicles (the iX xDrive50 is featured later in this list). The main distinctions between them are the lithium-ion battery’s capacity and the electric motors’ output: the 385kW iX50 has a larger battery pack and a significantly longer claimed range.

Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ sedan / AMG Line / AMG EQE 43 4Matic

Price: R1.73-million / R1.87-million / R2.27-million

R1.73-million / R1.87-million / R2.27-million Power: 215kW / 215kW / 350kW

215kW / 215kW / 350kW Time to 100km/h: 4s / 6.4s / 4.2s

4s / 6.4s / 4.2s Top speed: 210km/h

210km/h Range: Up to 500km (claimed)

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan is an all-electric car that can be seen as a smaller yet unique version of the EQS. These models are essentially electric counterparts to the conventional E-class and S-class models of the brand. The EQE boasts of sleek bodywork and a roomy cabin that shares design elements with the larger EQS, and it comes equipped with impressive features such as the Hyperscreen – a screen that spans the entire width of the dashboard.

BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport / M60

Price: R1.84-million / R2.19-million

R1.84-million / R2.19-million Power: 250kW / 455kW

250kW / 455kW Time to 100km/h: 6s / 3.8s

6s / 3.8s Top speed: 193km/h / 250km/h

193km/h / 250km/h Range: Up to 575km / 620km (claimed)

The new i5 is the all-electric version of the latest BMW 5 Series.

Volvo EX90 Ultra Twin Performance

Price: R2.65-million

R2.65-million Power: 380kW

380kW Time to 100km/h: 4.97s

4.97s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 600km (claimed)

Visually, the EX90 adheres to Volvo’s established Scandinavian design principles, emphasising minimalism and clean aesthetics. Recognisable features like “Thor’s hammer” LED headlights ensure continuity with the brand’s identity.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4 Matic SUV / AMG Line

Price: R2.731-million / R2.855-million

R2.731-million / R2.855-million Power: 265kW

265kW Time to 100km/h: 6s

6s Top speed: 210km/h

210km/h Range: Up to 575km / 620km (claimed)

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ / AMG Line / AMG EQS53 4Matic

Price: R2.83-million / R2.97-million / R3.04-million

R2.83-million / R2.97-million / R3.04-million Power: 245kW / 245kW / 484kW

245kW / 245kW / 484kW Time to 100km/h: 2s / 6.2s / 3.8s

2s / 6.2s / 3.8s Top speed: 210km/h

210km/h Range: Up to 782km (claimed)

The EQS is not an electrified S-class, but rather an S-class-sized luxury saloon riding on a new platform big enough to contain a massive 107.8kWh battery in its enormous wheelbase. It’s a 5m-long riposte to all the EV newcomers. Mercedes is here for the new era, and it’s thrown everything it has at this flagship.

Porsche Taycan

Price: R2.87-million

R2.87-million Power: 300kW

300kW Time to 100km/h: 4s

4s Top speed: 230km/h

230km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

The Porsche Taycan is an attractive electric vehicle. It’s a GT with the heart of a sports car and can thrill you in spades on the right road. What’s more, it’s a genuine Porsche that just happens to be electric.

BMW iX M60

Price: R2.97-million

R2.97-million Power: 455kW

455kW Time to 100km/h: 8s

8s Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Range: Up to 564km (claimed)

The BMW iX M60 is a flagship variant of the iX SUV that itself is designed to represent the pinnacle of BMW’s electric car development. Its carbon fibre-reinforced chassis is bespoke, its design both eccentric and finely wrought, with this M60 form adding more powerful electric motors to the recipe.

BMW i7 xDrive60 / M Sport

Price: R2.93-million / R3.01-million

R2.93-million / R3.01-million Power: 400kW for both

400kW for both Time to 100km/h: 7s for both

7s for both Top speed: 240km/h for both

240km/h for both Range: Up to 625km (claimed)

The electric version of BMW’s 7 Series is built on the same underpinnings as the internal combustion engine versions of the vehicle. This is in contrast to Mercedes-Benz, which developed a unique all-electric limo in the EQS.

Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo

Price: R3.2-million

R3.2-million Power: 350kW

350kW Time to 100km/h: 1s

1s Top speed: 220km/h

220km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

Porsche Taycan 4S

Price: R3.223-million

R3.223-million Power: 390kW

390kW Time to 100km/h: 4s

4s Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

Price: R3.37-million

R3.37-million Power: 420kW

420kW Time to 100km/h: 1s

1s Top speed: 240km/h

240km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

The Cross Turismo and base Taycan are nearly mechanically identical. With the same motors and power outputs across the same four models, the same 93.4kWh battery is mounted underneath (for the 4, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, see later in this list). The suspension is also shared (double wishbone front, multilink rear) with adaptive air springs and four-wheel steering. New wheel mounts, strut supports and a modified self-levelling system are the only significant modifications.

Audi RS e-tron GT quattro

Price: R3.53-million

R3.53-million Power: 440kW

440kW Time to 100km/h: 3s

3s Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Range: Up to 472km (claimed)

This is the first electric Audi to sport the RS badge. Both models have a motor at either end for four-wheel drive and the same two-speed gearbox as the Porsche Taycan on the rear axle to maximise acceleration off the line and elevate efficiency at higher speeds.

Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ AMG Line / Edition One – new

Price: R3.82-million / R4.65-million

R3.82-million / R4.65-million Power: 432kW

432kW Time to 100km/h: 7s

7s Top speed: 180km/h

180km/h Range: Up to 450km (claimed)

While the switch to electric power might seem revolutionary, the Mercedes-Benz G580 EQ is a masterclass in continuity. For the G-Wagon faithful, it retains the iconic silhouette, commanding presence and legendary off-road prowess they expect.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS680 SUV – new

Price: R4.05-million

R4.05-million Power: 484kW

484kW Time to 100km/h: 4s

4s Top speed: 210km/h

210km/h Range: Up to 485km (claimed)

Maybach’s electric EQS SUV takes quiet luxury to the stratosphere with a near-silent powertrain, superb interior finishes and private jet-level seating comfort.

Porsche Taycan Turbo

Price: R4.33-million

R4.33-million Power: 500kW

500kW Time to 100km/h: 2s

2s Top speed: 260km/h

260km/h Range: Up to 507km (claimed)

Porsche Taycan turbo Cross Turismo

Price: R4.37-million

R4.37-million Power: 500kW

500kW Time to 100km/h: 3s

3s Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Range: Up to 485km (claimed)

Porsche Taycan turbo S

Price: R5.23-million

R5.23-million Power: 560kW

560kW Time to 100km/h: 8s

8s Top speed: 260km/h

260km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

Not everything the Taycan Turbo S offers is pure speed. Once you sit in the driver’s seat, it’s obvious you’re in a Porsche first and an electric car second. This is a purpose-built driving machine that just so happens to be driven by electricity, not a science fair experiment that happens to move absurdly fast.

Lotus Eletre R / S

Price: R4.5-million (indicative) / POA

R4.5-million (indicative) / POA Power: 675kW / 450kW

675kW / 450kW Time to 100km/h: 3s / 4.5s

3s / 4.5s Top speed: 265km/h for both

265km/h for both Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

The new Lotus Eletre is a 2.7t electric SUV packed with advanced technology and luxury. It’s a stark contrast to the traditional Lotus image, known for lightweight, minimalist sports cars like the Elise. This radical shift marks the biggest transformation in the brand’s history.

Porsche Taycan turbo GT

Price: R5.88-million

R5.88-million Power: 430kW

430kW Time to 100km/h: 3s

3s Top speed: 260km/h

260km/h Range: Up to 484km (claimed)

The new flagship Porsche Taycan turbo GT (also available with the Weissach package) is the most powerful series-production Porsche ever.

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Price: POA (estimated at between R10-million and R15-million, or more with options)

POA (estimated at between R10-million and R15-million, or more with options) Power: 760kW

760kW Time to 100km/h: 5s

5s Top speed: 250km/h

250km/h Range: Up to 530km (claimed)

By the end of the decade, every single Rolls-Royce will be fully electric. The Spectre is the first battery-powered model to carry the Spirit of Ecstasy on the prow of its bonnet. – © 2026 NewsCentral Media

