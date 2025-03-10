X faces outages as Elon Musk blames cyberattack

Social media platform X went down for thousands of users on Monday, with owner Elon Musk blaming a cyberattack.

“There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved,” Musk said in a post on the platform.

A source in the internet infrastructure industry said X had been hit by several waves of denial of service beginning around 11.45am SAST.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the person was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

Intermittent outages

Denial of service works by overwhelming targeted websites with rogue traffic. Such attacks are not necessarily sophisticated, but they can cause significant disruption.

X was facing intermittent outages according to Downdetector. — Rishi Kant, Juby Babu and Raphael Satter, (c) 2025 Reuters

