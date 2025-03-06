Trump to meet with tech leaders on Monday

US President Donald Trump is poised to meet next week with leaders of some of America’s largest tech companies, which are facing the prospect of import tariffs and stricter export rules that could upend their businesses.

A group including the CEOs of HP, Intel, IBM and Qualcomm has discussed meeting with the administration on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the plans aren’t public.

HP confirmed that the company would be there on Monday. “Some of the topics top of mind for our leadership team are trade policy and US manufacturing,” a representative said.

The White House has promoted a range of policy changes that threaten to roil the computer hardware industry

Spokespeople for Intel, IBM and Qualcomm declined to comment. A representative for the White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The White House has promoted a range of policy changes that threaten to roil the computer hardware industry. Tariffs will make manufacturing hubs such as China more expensive and potentially disrupt supply chains. Technology companies also want clarity on what restrictions might be placed on their export of advanced technology for artificial intelligence data centres, which are being built all over the world.

Trump has vowed to follow through on his campaign promise to levy tariffs on key trade partners, an attempt to offset what he characterises as unfair balances. The changes would make it more difficult for the electronics industry to operate in the globally segmented way that’s made it so efficient.

Chips Act

The administration is developing an AI action plan, seeking to “sustain and enhance” America’s leadership in the field, and is seeking public input on the effort.

The president also has called on congress to revoke the 2022 Chips Act, bipartisan legislation that is providing billions of dollars in incentives to companies like Intel and TSMC.

“Your Chips Act is a horrible, horrible thing,” Trump said during an address to congress on Tuesday, imploring house speaker Mike Johnson to get rid of the legislation. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who negotiated the law, predicted on Wednesday that Trump’s request would fail.

Separately, Trump hosted an event this week with TSMC where the chip maker pledged to invest an additional US$100-billion in US plants. The administration has pointed to the agreement as a sign that the country can use tariffs — rather than Chips Act-style incentives — to attract investment. — Ian King, Brody Ford and Mackenzie Hawkins, with Jenny Leonard, (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here

Don’t miss: