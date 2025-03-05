How Telviva transformed CT International’s business communication

CT International, established in 1988 to provide funding to the consumer product finance industry, faced a significant challenge: its existing service provider wasn’t delivering the expected level of service, particularly when it came to API integration. This led to inefficiencies and limitations in its operations, making it clear it needed a more capable and reliable solution.

Graham Russon, IT manager at CT International, explained that when the company was searching for a new provider, Telviva’s sales team stood out due to their professionalism and expertise, while the cooperative and helpful approach from Alun Davies (a new business developer at Telviva) was a refreshing change for the business. Coupled with Telviva’s strong reputation, this made the company the obvious choice for CT International.

The solution involved implementing Telviva’s omnichannel contact centre solution and CallBi speech analytics, along with additional solutions tailored to CT International’s specific business requirements. These tools provided the integration and functionality that had been previously lacking, significantly improving both communication and efficiency.

Streamlined and integrated

Since implementing Telviva’s solutions, CT International has seen significant improvements in its collections process and overall efficiency. Russon said its operations are now more streamlined and integrated, allowing the company to optimise performance, and the positive impact is undeniable.

“Telviva has provided us with a professional and efficient solution that has improved our operations significantly. Their support and communication have been outstanding, making them a valuable partner in our success.” – CT International IT manager Graham Russon

What truly stands out about working with Telviva, according to Russon, is its communication, support and accessibility. Telviva consistently demonstrates a proactive and solution-driven approach, ensuring that any challenges are resolved effectively.

“As I always say, it’s not the problem that is the problem but how the problem is handled. Telviva has consistently demonstrated a proactive and solution-driven approach, ensuring that any challenges are resolved effectively,” Russon said.

About Telviva

About Telviva

Telviva is a market leader in cloud-based communications and strives to enable better quality conversations for businesses through context-driven unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact centre as a service. Seamlessly integrating voice calls, PBX, video conferencing, instant messaging, contact centre and business intelligence into one single service, Telviva simplifies collaboration, boosts productivity and enhances customer experiences. Delivered as a managed service, the secure solution integrates with CRM software and other cloud tools, providing historical context for informed interactions.

