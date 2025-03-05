Checkers Sixty60 launches on the web – no app required

Consumers no longer require a smartphone app to shop for groceries on the Checkers 60Sixty service.

Shoprite Holdings has announced that users can now shop Checkers Sixty60 on the web, in the same way they might order products from Takealot or Amazon from their computers. Until now, shoppers have had to utilise the smartphone app – meaning shopping on a computer desktop running macOS, Windows or Linux was not officially supported.

The new desktop shopping service, which is available through any supported web browser in beta form at beta.sixty60.co.za, is good news for users like office workers who might want to shop while they’re at their desks – and could help propel sales for the platform.

For the first time, Huawei device users will be able to order from Checkers Sixty60

Also, for the first time, Huawei device users will be able to order from Checkers Sixty60 by using the website. Shoprite has not developed an app for Huawei phones and offers apps in the Apple App Store and Google Play store. Shoprite estimated there are 2.6 million Huawei users in South Africa, underscoring the size of the opportunity in this particular segment of the market.

The Sixty60 website offers the same catalogue of goods as the app and provides the same real-time order tracking and delivery tools.

“Across both the app and web, the experience is a seamless one, with accounts and shopping baskets automatically synced in real-time – providing a consistent user journey whether shopping on desktop, mobile, tablet or smart TV,” Shoprite said in a statement. Existing Sixty60 users can sign up for the web version of the service using their mobile number and by entering a one-time Pin for security.

News of the website launch comes after Shoprite announced it was bringing Sixty60 to its Shoprite-branded stores. Shoprite Sixty60 is available from 19 Shoprite stores in eight provinces at launch following a pilot in Gauteng and the Western Cape. It will be rolled out to more Shoprite stores in a phased manner, it said. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: