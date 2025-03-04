Checkers Sixty60 still pumping, but sales growth is slowing

Shoprite Holdings’ popular Checkers Sixty60 on-demand shopping service grew sales in the first half of its 2025 financial year by 47.1%.

While still representing robust growth for the e-commerce platform, it does mark a slowdown in sales from a year ago, when year-on-year growth was 63.1%.

Perhaps of more concern to Shoprite is that the growth at Sixty60 is now below the most recent growth numbers reported by Pick n Pay’ asap! on-demand delivery service, which in the 26 weeks ended 25 August 2024 saw a 60.6% improvement in sales, albeit likely off a smaller revenue base.

Year on year, Checkers increased the number of stores it uses to service Sixty60 customers from 505 to 601

As Checkers Sixty60 grows in size, maintaining the high growth rates seen in the past will become more difficult, especially as competition from rivals like Pick n Pay intensifies.

Year on year, Checkers increased the number of stores it uses to service Sixty60 customers from 505 to 601.

Shoprite doesn’t disclose Checkers Sixty60 sales numbers, but it said they remain less than 10% of the group’s consolidated sale of merchandise, suggesting there’s still plenty of room for growth.

Last October, Shoprite bought an additional 50% of Pingo Delivery, making it a wholly owned subsidiary that serves as its last-mile logistics provider.

“This business combination ensured that the group improved and secured the on-demand capabilities of its Checkers Sixty60 grocery delivery offering.”

Re-platforming

Pingo contributed revenue of R650-million and a profit of R49-million since the acquisition date of 25 October 2024.

In a statement alongside the interim results, Shoprite Holdings CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said: “Our ShopriteX digital team, together with our Checkers store operations and Pingo Delivery team, successfully delivered millions of orders over the six months while concurrently re-platforming our Checkers Sixty60 on-demand grocery delivery tech stack in order to upgrade functionality and, most notably, incorporate same-day general merchandise delivery to our on-demand offer – an enormously complex task done ahead of Black Friday and Christmas trade.” — © 2025 NewsCentral Media

