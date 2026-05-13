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    Don’t miss the Telviva Tech Insights webinar

    Promoted | Industry leaders will unpack how to bridge the CRM-communications gap for AI-driven customer engagement.
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    Don't miss the Telviva Tech Insights webinar

    The gap between your business communications stack and your CRM is where your team’s productivity goes to die.

    In a high-velocity digital environment, siloed channels aren’t just an operational hurdle – they are a technical liability that compromises data integrity and scaling potential.

    When your voice and digital channels operate independently of your CRM, you’re dealing with fragmented data, manual logging overhead and a “black hole” in your customer journey analytics.

    Event details

    Date: Thursday, 21 May 2026
    Time: 11am to 12pm
    Register here

    To deliver true CX excellence, IT leaders must bridge this gap to move toward a unified, predictive architecture.

    Join Lochner Eksteen (CEO at iCloudius), Doré Botha (business and data analyst at Intercape) and moderator Martie de Beer (chief revenue officer at Telviva) as they deep-dive into the technical realities of CX integration and the road map for AI-driven engagement.

    They will cover:

    • The tech debt of silos: Why “bolted on” communications are costing you more than integrated native solutions.
    • Digital channel architectures: Integrating WhatsApp and social channels directly into the CRM workflow for a single source of truth.
    • Leveraging predictive data: Moving beyond reactive support to data-driven, proactive customer engagement.
    • The “single pane of glass”: A technical look at seamless UI integration within your CRMs.

    Register now to attend.

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