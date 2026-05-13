In crypto, trust is the new currency

Trust has become the defining currency of the digital age. As Africa’s crypto adoption accelerates, driven by young populations, mobile-first economies and a growing appetite for alternative financial systems, the question is no longer whether digital assets will play a central role in the continent’s economic future. The question is how we build a secure, transparent and trusted ecosystem that enables this innovation to thrive.

Across the continent, regulators, industry players and users are converging around a shared understanding that strong compliance is not a barrier to innovation but the foundation of sustainable growth. And as regulatory frameworks evolve, from South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) licensing regime to emerging guidelines across West, East and North Africa, the industry is entering a new era where compliance leadership will define long‑term success.

At Binance, this shift has been both intentional and transformative. Over the past several years, we have embedded compliance at the core of our operations, investing heavily in systems, people and partnerships to help shape a safer digital asset ecosystem across Africa and the globe. This commitment reflects the simple truth that trust is earned, and compliance is how we earn it.

Africa’s dynamic regulatory landscape

Africa’s crypto regulatory landscape varies across the continent. South Africa leads with FSCA licensing crypto asset service providers (CASPs) and prompting exchanges to adopt stricter verification and reporting measures. Recently, Binance implemented tighter sender-and-beneficiary information requirements for South African users to ensure compliance with local travel rule regulations.

Elsewhere, countries such as Kenya, Ghana and Ethiopia are at various stages of developing or refining their regulatory frameworks. While approaches differ, the direction of travel is clear, with regulators prioritising consumer protection, financial integrity and risk mitigation.

This evolution is welcome, as clear, consistent regulation builds confidence. Ultimately, it protects users while deterring bad actors and enabling responsible innovation to flourish on the continent.

Regulatory-first transformation

Binance’s journey over the past few years mirrors the broader maturation of the global crypto industry. What began as a fast-growing platform in a rapidly evolving environment has become a compliance-first organisation with one of the most advanced regulatory frameworks in the sector.

We have significantly enhanced our global compliance programme by expanding teams, upgrading systems and aligning with regulatory expectations in key markets like Africa. Binance now has over 580 dedicated compliance professionals, with nearly a thousand additional staff in customer service, technology and product teams. This transformation is structural, measurable and ongoing.

Robust, proactive compliance and risk controls

Our compliance framework is built on multiple layers of protection designed to identify, mitigate and prevent risk. These include:

Advanced transaction monitoring powered by behavioural analytics and machine learning;

Stringent know-your-customer (KYC) protocols aligned with global and local regulatory standards;

Continuous enhancements to anti-money laundering (AML) systems;

Sanctions screening and real-time risk scoring; and

Dedicated investigative teams working closely with law enforcement.

The impact of these investments is evident. Binance’s direct exposure to illicit activity dropped by 96% between January 2023 and June 2025, reflecting the effectiveness of our monitoring, reporting and enforcement capabilities. Sanctions-related exposure also fell dramatically, from 0.284% in January 2024 to just 0.009% in July 2025.

These results demonstrate what modern crypto compliance looks like in practice: proactive, data-driven and deeply integrated into every aspect of platform operations.

A trusted partner in building a safer digital economy

Compliance is not something any company can achieve alone. It requires collaboration – between exchanges, regulators, law enforcement and industry stakeholders.

Binance has made partnerships a central pillar of its compliance strategy. We work closely with regulators across Africa to support licensing processes, share insights and align on best practices. In South Africa, for example, our teams have engaged extensively with the FSCA to ensure our operations meet the highest regulatory standards.

We collaborate with law enforcement to combat financial crime and support investigations. This includes providing training, sharing intelligence and responding rapidly to requests. Our proactive approach is vital for creating a trusted digital asset ecosystem for users, institutions and governments.

Trust and compliance: Africa’s most valuable digital assets

Africa’s digital economy is expanding rapidly, while crypto adoption is rising. Cross-border payments are being reimagined, and new financial models are emerging. But for this momentum to translate into long-term economic value, the ecosystem must be secure, transparent and well-regulated.

Compliance is how we get there, because it protects users, strengthens market integrity, and builds confidence among regulators and institutions. Additionally, compliance ensures that innovation is sustainable, not speculative. For Africa, where financial inclusion and digital transformation are national priorities, this foundation is especially critical.

As Africa’s regulatory landscape continues to evolve, Binance remains committed to being a trusted, compliance-first partner to regulators, policymakers, industry players and users across the continent.

We invite stakeholders to engage with us in order to collaborate, share insights and help shape a secure and transparent digital asset ecosystem that supports Africa’s long-term growth.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100-plus countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products. For more information, visit www.binance.com.