Don’t miss the Pan African DataCentres Exhibition & Conference

The Pan African DataCentres Exhibition & Conference (PADC) returns to the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, on 23-24 June, showcasing the latest in infrastructure, new technologies, expertise and ideas shaping the future of Africa’s data centre and digital infrastructure markets.

Combining a multi-streamed paid-for conference together with a free-to-attend exhibition this is your opportunity to see the latest products, services, technologies and innovations needed to design, build, manage and operate data centres and critical environments.

The PADC 2026 Conference is set to be the strongest one yet, combining formal presentations, end-user case studies, moderated panel sessions and fireside chats delivered by local and international industry leaders and experts. This is your opportunity to listen, learn, network and engage with those shaping the sub-Saharan African data centre market.

Confirmed speakers include:

Siya Madyibi, head of CELA South Africa, Microsoft

Mark Acton, director, Acton Consulting

Henning Rasmuss, MD, Datascape

Mtho Xulu, president, South African Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Dan Kwach, CEO Holding, Stellarix

Paul-Francois Cattier, MD, ADCA

Menno Parsons, MD, Master Power Technologies

Snehar Shah, CEO, IX Africa

Muhammed Munshi, investment principal, Stanlib

Julia Power, partner commercial property, Bowmans

Robert Marston, digital infrastructure data centres, NTT Nigeria

Nancy Maina, founder and CEO, Women in Sustainable Stem Africa (WiSSA)

Lars Johannisson, CEO, Rack Centre

Grant Ralph, commercial specialist, Envusa Energy

To view the latest programme and register as a delegate, click here.

The PADC Exhibition gives you access to an active audience of suppliers and solution providers servicing the region. This is your chance to see the latest products and new technologies, discuss your needs, compare solutions, identify new suppliers and build industry connections.

To register as an exhibition-only visitor, click here.

Beyond the conference

PADC also provides additional opportunities to network, forge business relationships and continue the conversation. The free-to-attend networking drinks reception held in the exhibition hall at the end of day one (23 June) offers a relaxed setting in which you can meet industry peers, speakers and exhibitors.

Following this, attendees can book their place at the PADC gala dinner. This event consists of a three-course meal, half a bottle of wine per person (or equivalent) and concludes with Jonty Rhodes, former South African cricketer, sharing humorous stories of life on tour.

PADC is proudly supported by the Africa Data Centre Association, the Uptime Institute, Women in Sustainable Stem Africa (WiSSA) and Rising Advisory Africa.

Commercial sponsors include Master Power Technologies (Platinum sponsor) and Eaton (Gold sponsor).

Full details the Pan African DataCentres Event can be found by visiting the events website www.datacentres-africa.com or by contacting the DataCentres team either by e-mail at [email protected], phone +44 (0) 1892 570513 or via WhatsApp +44 7882 246950 (ask for Hugh).