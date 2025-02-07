TCS | Deep impact: Dean Furman on the implications of China’s DeepSeek

China’s DeepSeek rocked US technology stocks last month after the company appeared to have developed an artificial intelligence model akin to OpenAI’s most advanced ChatGPT models at a tiny fraction of the cost.

Stocks like Nvidia, Google and Microsoft cratered on the news as it raised serious questions about whether the tens of billions – if not hundreds of billions of dollars – that Big Tech is pouring into AI infrastructure makes sense and whether China is further ahead than many people had realised.

To unpack the potential implications of DeepSeek and the rise of Chinese AI models, TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod spoke to South African AI expert and keynote speaker Dean Furman to unpack the subject is greater detail – including what it could mean in the South African context.

In this episode of the TechCentral Show, Furman discusses:

Whether China – and DeepSeek specifically – just upended the economics of AI;

Whether American Big Tech firms should be worried;

DeepSeek’s strengths and weaknesses in relation to AI tools from the likes of Google, Meta Platforms and OpenAI;

Chinese government censorship of DeepSeek’s results and whether this matters to users outside China;

The significance of DeepSeek’s models being released using an open-source licence and what this means for the future development of AI; and

How far the world is from AGI, or artificial general intelligence.

It’s a fascinating discussion – be sure not to miss it!

