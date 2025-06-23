Takealot rides subscription wave to revenue surge

South Africa’s largest e-commerce company, Takealot Group, has reported a 20% jump in revenue (15% in local currency, excluding the impact of corporate action), helped by the launch of the TakealotMore subscription service.

Takealot, which is owned by JSE-listed Naspers, reported in Naspers’s annual results on Monday that revenue for the year ended 31 March 2025 jumped by US$137-million to reach $823-million, with gross merchandise value rising by 13% despite a slow start to the financial year.

Takealot Group, which owns Takealot.com and Mr D, said gross profit margin improved by 1%, supported by strong performances from high-growth segments like Mr D Grocery. However, adjusted earnings before interest and tax slumped to a loss of $12-million “due to increased marketing and infrastructure investments aimed at preparing for competitive pressures from new international entrants”.

Strategic initiatives included the sale of Superbalist.com and the acquisition of M24 Logistics

The e-commerce group is on track to return to profitability in the 2026 financial year, according to Naspers.

“Strategic initiatives included the sale of Superbalist.com and the acquisition of M24 Logistics, reinforcing operational capabilities. Customer loyalty through TakealotMore continues to grow, driving increased shopping frequency and order growth,” Naspers said.

Takealot.com posted 19% (17% in local currency) revenue growth to $706-million, with gross merchandise value rising 13% and orders increasing by 15%, underpinned by expansion in emerging product categories.

Mr D

“Mr D achieved an 11% (8%) revenue increase to $117-million, with a standout 81% GMV growth in groceries and improved adjusted Ebit of $4-million, up from $3-million in the year before,” Naspers said.

Naspers itself posted a 59.4% jump in its full-year core headline earnings, driven by accelerated growth and improved profitability of its e-commerce businesses and contribution from China’s Tencent.

Naspers said its core headline earnings per share from continuing operations rose to $18.30, up from $11.48. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media, with additional reporting (c) 2025 Reuters

