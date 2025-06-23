TCS | South Africa’s Sociable wants to make social media social again

The digitisation of social interactions has made it easier for people to maintain contact and build online communities. However, there has been a decrease in in-person interaction that has contributed to a sense of disconnect.

South African-made social media platform Sociable hopes to solve this problem by combining online engagement with in-person meetups, connecting people based on shared interests.

In this episode of the TechCentral Show, Sociable co-founder and CEO Jason van Dyk tells TechCentral’s Nathi Ndlovu about the importance of community and how Sociable is helping drive its development.

In the show, Van Dyk delves into:

How community builders benefit from using the Sociable platform;

The features Sociable provides to communities and their members to enhance engagement;

How meeting spaces including coffee shops, bars and restaurants benefit from the in-person component of Sociable’s community meetups;

Sociable’s approach to safety for its users;

How Sociable positions itself against large social media platforms like Facebook;

Some of the most popular communities on the platform; and

The impact of AI on the social media landscape.

Don’t miss the conversation!

Listen to this episode of the TechCentral Show

Subscribe for free

To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, please use the links below:

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: