Prosus bullish on e-commerce growth

Technology investor Prosus expects adjusted profit at its e-commerce business to exceed its guidance and reach US$435-million this fiscal year, CEO Fabricio Bloisi said on Thursday.

Last year, European-listed Prosus, which is majority owned by South Africa’s Naspers, estimated adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) of $400-million for its e-commerce business in the 2025 financial year, compared with a trading profit of $38-million in the 2024 fiscal year.

“I am very happy to say we have exceeded our goal and will report more than $435-million for the year. For financial year 2026, I want to achieve at least the same level of incremental adjusted Ebit,” Bloisi said in a letter sent to shareholders on Thursday and published on the company’s website.

The group will report its full-year results in June.

Revenue at Prosus-owned OLX, one of the largest classifieds companies globally, grew by nearly 20% in the year ended 31 March, “faster than its peers with room for significant margin expansion”, Bloisi said. OLX’s adjusted Ebit increased by over 50% to about $270-million.

Meanwhile, Prosus’s Latin American food delivery platform iFood grew its adjusted Ebit by more than 100% in the year to more than $200-million, he added.

In India, where its Swiggy investment listed last year, bringing in almost $2.4-billion for the group, Prosus recently invested in Rapido, which is growing more than 100% year on year in ride hailing and doing more than three million rides per day, he said.

India

Bloisi reaffirmed India’s status as one of the group’s global priority markets alongside Brazil and Southeast Asia.

“We have invested $8.6-billion in India, we have seen a very good return already and we continue to see a lot of opportunity in the region,” Bloisi said. — (c) 2025 Reuters

