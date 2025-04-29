Naspers and Prosus appoint veteran insider as CFO

Nico Marais has been appointed as chief financial officer of Naspers and its European-listed spin-off Prosus, the two companies’ boards announced on Tuesday.

The appointment had the unanimous support of both boards.

Naspers and Prosus chairman Koos Bekker said in a statement: “He (Marais) brings invaluable expertise and experience to the role, which he has built up over more than two decades with the group. The strong working relationship he has developed with our CEO Fabricio Bloisi puts us in good stead as we look ahead with excitement to the next phase of our growth journey.”

The strong working relationship he has developed with our CEO Fabricio Bloisi puts us in good stead

According to Naspers, Marais has more than 25 years of experience in the group, including as interim CFO since last December.

“Previously, he served as the GM of finance, and played a pivotal role in several key initiatives, including the successful listing of Prosus, the unwinding of the crossholdings, the execution of the current open-ended share repurchases, and Prosus’s debt capital market activities.”

Marais will join the Naspers board as financial director with immediate effect and will join the Prosus board following the AGM in August, subject to shareholder approval.

“Nico’s remuneration will be disclosed in the 2025 Naspers integrated annual report expected to be published on or around 23 June 2025,” Naspers said. – © 2025 NewsCentral Media

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: