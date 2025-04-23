Meet the CIO | Yosheen Padayachee’s unconventional journey into tech leadership

Yosheen Padayachee was named as one of the top 100 most influential women in technology in 2024 and has been recognised among the Cyber 50 leaders in cybersecurity in Africa.

Padayachee, who serves as group IT director at workplace management solutions company Tsebo Solutions Group, is TechCentral’s guest in this episode of Meet the CIO.

Previously CIO for Africa at Momentum Metropolitan Holdings, she is pursuing a doctorate in technology innovation. She shares her story in this interview.

Padayachee unpacks:

How her career pivoted from healthcare into IT and IT management;

Her career journey so far, which has included roles in the banking sector at Nedbank and FNB, and important lessons she’s learnt along the way;

The role of IT at Tsebo Solutions Group;

The big technology projects she’s currently helping lead;

Her insights on cybersecurity in modern organisations, and why she believes security must be embedded at the foundation of all digital innovation;

The impact of AI on the ability of companies to protect themselves from cyber adversaries; and

Why gender diversity in the male-dominated technology industry is vital – and what needs to be done to encourage more young women to choose technology as a career.

