Meet the CIO | How Khaya Mbanga is preparing BDO South Africa for the AI future

Welcome to season 2 of Meet the CIO, TechCentral’s podcast series that dives into the minds of South Africa’s top technology leaders.
After a highly successful first season featuring CIOs from across the corporate landscape, we’re kicking off season 2 with a conversation with Khaya Mbanga, chief information and digital officer (CIDO) at BDO South Africa, where he also heads the firm’s growing BDO Digital division.
Meet the CIO is brought to you by NTT DATA
BDO is one of the world’s largest professional services firms, specialising in audit, tax and advisory. Headquartered in Belgium, its name comes from the three founding firms – Binder, Dijker and Otte – that merged to form the organisation.
In this wide-ranging episode, Mbanga reflects on his career journey through consulting, FMCG and mining; how he first got into technology; and the evolution of the CIO role into one that now straddles digital strategy, cybersecurity, AI and organisational change.
Watch the interview
He also unpacks his passion for artificial intelligence, including his involvement in the IITPSA Special Interest Group on AI and Robotics, and offers his perspective on how AI will reshape auditing, tax and broader business functions in South Africa. From managing hallucinations in large language models to rethinking talent pipelines, Mbanga shares candid insights into both the opportunities and risks ahead.
Topics covered include:
- What it means to be the CIDO of BDO South Africa
- His career background across consulting, FMCG and mining
- His first computer and how he got into technology
- Robotic process automation in the mining sector
- How AI will transform auditing and tax
- Dealing with the risk of AI hallucinations in data-sensitive environments
- The broader impact of AI on South African business
- Technology talent shortages and what skills CIOs need today
- His favourite productivity hacks and tools
Don’t miss this great opener to the new season of Meet the CIO. If you missed any of the interviews from season 1, you can find them all on TechCentral.
Listen to this episode of Meet the CIO
Subscribe for free
To subscribe to any of TechCentral’s shows, including TCS, TCS+, Meet the CIO and TCS Legends, please use the links below:
Show Platform
TCS YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
TCS Legends YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
TCS+ YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
Meet the CIO YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
Watts & Wheels YouTube Spotify Apple Pocket Casts RSS
|Show
|Platform
|TCS
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
|TCS Legends
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
|TCS+
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
|Meet the CIO
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS
|Watts & Wheels
|YouTube
|Spotify
|Apple
|Pocket Casts
|RSS