Overcome cloud migration challenges with Obsidian and Atlassian

Obsidian Systems, a supplier of open-source software solutions and an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner since 2014, is empowering South African organisations to transition easily to a cloud environment thanks to the advanced technologies of the Atlassian Cloud platform. Obsidian focuses on maintaining optimal security levels while delivering an improved user experiencing with Atlassian as the foundation.

“In the rapidly evolving world we work in, organisational teams require support to become more efficient at delivery through cloud-enabled technologies. The Obsidian SmarterTeams business aids with process reengineering and SDLC and ITSM methodologies by understanding the journey our clients go through in this ever-changing environment,” says Muggie van Staden, MD of Obsidian Systems.

Obsidian are experts in the integration of tools for companies to migrate from purely on-premises environments more effectively to cloud-based, hybrid or multi-cloud platforms. The organisation has an unrelenting commitment to understanding the journey its customers go through in moving to the cloud. It is all about architecting, solutioning, supporting and guiding customers through the vast choices of tools, best practices and lessons learnt. In doing so, Obsidian can unpack any business problem and identify the best way to overcome it.

Atlassian Cloud is one of the best ways any company can future-proof its team environment…

One of the reasons Atlassian Cloud makes business sense is that it delivers on the flexible data residency requirements of modern organisations. Companies can manage, save and positively impact on their total cost when it comes to maintenance on and administration of infrastructure.

“Atlassian Cloud is one of the best ways any company can future-proof its team environment with access to the tools it needs to drive collaboration, automation and intelligent workflows. This environment enables businesses to scale faster and more affordably without getting bogged down in concerns around upgrades, support and maintenance,” says Van Staden.

Atlassian Cloud is the most advanced cloud offering for Jira Software, Confluence and Jira Service Management. These are all solutions which Obsidian has specialists in place with experience and certifications to back it up. This provides decision makers with the peace of mind they need that their security requirements are taken care of while also giving the business improved speed and accessibility of data.

Strategic innovation

Using the Atlassian Cloud as the foundation, businesses can focus on accelerating strategic innovation. The platform scales according to the needs of the business and integrates with all its tools to minimise any disruption. The resultant improvements in performance will result in a significantly reduced total cost of ownership when it comes to migrations to Atlassian Cloud.

“Obsidian is built on the principle of doing things smarter. We specialise in digital transformation journeys and using technology like Atlassian to empower our customers to better collaborate, track their work, and get things done more efficiently and effectively. As a long-standing Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, we have extensive experience across use cases and organisational environments,” says Van Staden.

About Obsidian Systems

Obsidian Systems is an established supplier of smarter, hybrid, IT open-source software solutions. The company was started in 1995 as a modest services provider targeting businesses and organisations looking to integrate and leverage off Linux infrastructure. Obsidian Systems has expanded by partnering with Autumn Leaf, GuruHut and RadixTrie.

Our group of companies forms a formidable team that strives to find “smarter” ways to unlock the enterprise potential of applying open-source solutions to deliver on your hybrid IT strategy.

We specialise in retail and subscription management services; vendor-certified products; local skills providing support, compliance, testing and observability for managed services; and consulting, architecting and software services to support hybrid IT strategies for your business across all of your data centres, branches, IaaS, PaaS and edge devices for everything:

Teams

Code

Platform

Data

We specialise in innovative offerings built on the latest open source technology – our latest being a hybrid IT management platform called TACO that delivers a single pane of glass to automate, test, comply and observe your complete hybrid IT environment no matter where it is.

Obsidian Systems is a level-1 contributor to broad-based black economic empowerment, supplying open-source software solutions in South Africa. We help teams to get their code to the best compute and the correct data.

For more, telephone 0860 4 LINUX (0860 4 54689) or international +27 11 795 0200. Or visit our website at obisidian.co.za.