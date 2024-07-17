TCL’s large-screen TVs provide next-level entertainment

There is a good reason that TCL Electronics leads the world in sales of ultra-large TVs.

The company has taken the development of home entertainment to a new level and there is not a single feature or tech advance that has achieved this, but rather multiple layers of intense research and development that has accumulated into three series of world-winning television tech. The TCL QD-Mini LED television series includes:

115” X955 Max Premium QD-Mini LED TV

C855 Premium QD Mini LED TV (98”, 85”, 75”, 65”)

C755 Premium QD Mini LED TV (98”, 85”, 75”, 65”, 55”)

For those looking to enhance their entertainment experience, QD-Mini LED products recently launched in South Africa are a must-see. Those who seek the finest entertainment at home can do no better than invest in one of the new TCL Premium QD-Mini LED televisions.

Now let’s talk about pixel-perfect picture quality. Linked with an AiPQ processor, up to 20 000 dimming zones and 5 000 nits of brightness that provide over 50 million colour variations, this combination offers the best picture available in televisions today. TV aficionados have long considered OLED technology as the best one can get, but the Mini LED tech has overtaken it and is now a clear leader worldwide thanks to unique developments and designs by TCL.

To say that TCL is leading the pack with its new television series is an understatement

The Mini LED technology provides far higher resolution, peak brightness contrast and colour gamut than the OLED technology and comes with impressive AI-driven clarity and motion control, providing an immersive experience for gamers and movie enthusiasts.

The 115” X955 Max Premium QD-Mini LED TV had tech experts enthralled with its size, picture quality and sound excellence at the product launch in Johannesburg recently.

The slim line design and Onkyo sound system used in most models is an added attraction, providing surround sound at the next level. The 115” X955 Max Premium QD-Mini LED TV has 12 built-in speakers plus two heavy bass plates built into the rear of the TV, providing an immersive surround sound experience.

TCL has also developed two stylish soundbars for the home to lift the viewing and gaming experience even further. It is truly remarkable technology, and to say that TCL is leading the pack with its new television series is an understatement.

About TCL

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products, including TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays and more. Visit the TCL website at www.tcl.com .