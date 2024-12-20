TCL and Arsenal FC: the ultimate dream team

Tech giant TCL and Arsenal Football Club formed a partnership, aiming to score big with fans across the Middle East, Africa and Europe. This dynamic duo has brought football lovers and tech enthusiasts together with innovative initiatives, exclusive content and unforgettable experiences, including their latest ad video which is set to touch the hearts of audiences.

We all know TCL for its cutting-edge gadgets, and Arsenal is celebrated for its rich football legacy and global fanbase. These two make the ultimate dream team. Both share a passion for excellence, innovation and connecting with millions of people worldwide.

The amazing part about this campaign is that the partnership between these two brands is that it is more than just entertainment, technology and sport. At the core of the campaign is warmth, friendship and family. TCL has released a video that showcases a teenage boy who has a beautiful relationship with his father.

TCL takes us through the journey of a single father who works hard to provide for his family and his son, who loves football and sometimes helps him at his restaurant. The heartbreaking part of their story is that one day the boy has the opportunity to train with his favourite team, Arsenal FC, but has to help out his father, so he misses out on the opportunity.

The beauty of the end of the story is that the father sacrifices a day from his restaurant to take his son to the Arsenal training centre.

This is what the partnership offers:

Behind-the-scenes access: Get closer to the action with exclusive peeks into Arsenal’s players and locker rooms.

Get closer to the action with exclusive peeks into Arsenal’s players and locker rooms. Tech-powered experiences: Experience the game like never before with TCL’s top-notch TVs, smartphones, and smart home devices.

Experience the game like never before with TCL’s top-notch TVs, smartphones, and smart home devices. Community support: Join grassroots events and local programmes celebrating football and community spirit.

With Arsenal’s strong following in the Middle East, Africa and Europe, TCL aims to deepen its connection with fans across the region. By blending football fever with high-tech innovation, the partnership promises memorable moments for everyone.

TCL describes the partnership a perfect fit. “Arsenal’s incredible legacy and loyal fanbase align perfectly with TCL’s mission to inspire through innovation. Together we’ll create ground-breaking experiences for fans everywhere.”

This collaboration isn’t just about brand visibility; it’s also about bringing people closer to the game they love while showcasing how technology can enhance every moment.

