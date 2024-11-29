Black Friday TV deals: prepare to save big with TCL

Black Friday was built on TVs. When the shopping event of the year first started becoming a major part of the calendar in the US, discounted TVs were a common sight for Americans to pine over as the huge displays got discounts to match their sizes.

As TVs have only become more advanced (and even bigger) over the years, Black Friday has spread to other parts of the world, including South Africa.

This Black Friday, TCL is giving South Africans even more with its premium TVs being reduced in price. During Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the lead-up to both, visit your favourite online retailers to see their unique sales on the TCL family. Keep your eyes glued to the TCL South Africa website, too, for more insight into the savings you can nab this November.

We can, however, give you the inside scoop on three great TCL TVs which you should take note of during these upcoming sales.

The C655 – available in 65, 75 and 85 inches – is the first of our highlight items for the sale season. This is a stellar example of TCL’s advanced Quantum Dot LED (QLED) display technology that is brighter, avoids fading and can reproduce an astounding 1 000 000 000 hues of colour. That’s a casual one billion colours all replicated perfectly.

The C655 is also available in the largest size of the models we’re discussing today, offering you a theatre-like experience at home. Aside from size, TCL improves the home theatre with the onboard audio as the C655 features a 2.1-channel Hi-Fi system from the audio experts at Onkyo. Unlike many other TVs, this model features a subwoofer to complement the pair of powerful speakers, giving you a fuller sound stage and more bass.

Unibody design

The P755 – available in 75 inches – is a showcase of TCL’s streamlined unibody design that is seen through most of its family of products. The P755 is 14 times thinner than before while cutting down the bezel even further and increasing body stiffness. This is accomplished at the huge 75-inch scale and without cutting out features like HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, a host of AI features through the AIPQ processor and more.

The P755 not only shows off the streamlined unibody design of TCL, but also the T-Screen technology that is shared by many models. T-Screen is a TCL innovation that increases viewing angle, increases contrast and decreases energy use. The P755 has a 178-degree viewing angle, a 3x improvement in contrast and a 16% decrease in energy consumption thanks to T-Screen.

The C755 – available in 55, 65 and 75 inches – uses TCL’s QD-Mini LED technology. By shrinking down the size of the LEDs used in the screen, TCL can squeeze out not just better colours and brightness, but also improved darkness. The minuscule Mini LEDs allow the C755 to have more than 500 dimming zones – these being areas of the screen that dim themselves separately from the areas around it, allowing for picture replication that is unmatched.

The C755 uses its QD-Mini LED technology to even get certification from IMAX, being one of the elite few TVs to have IMAX Enhanced badge, which is a promise from the theatrical giant that this TV matches its high standard for resolution, brightness, contrast and more. IMAX Enhanced also comes with the promise of fantastic calibration right from the factory, so you spend less time dialling in your new TV, and more time enjoying it.

All three of our TVs discussed here today don’t just share the same impeccable performance, build quality and craftsmanship that we’ve come to expect from TCL, but also a 4K UHD resolution of 3 840×2 160 pixels. If you’re still rocking a regular HD (1 920×1 080-pixel) TV, this is your sign to finally make the jump to 4K.

This is just a brief overview of the great TCL models that will be discounted during Black Friday. For more sales deals, don’t forget to check back to your favourite retailers and the TCL South Africa website throughout November.

In other exciting news, TCL announced a competition of a lifetime! Customers who buy any TCL TV between now and 31 December will stand a chance to win a trip to London to watch Arsenal live. For more information on the rules of the competition how to enter please visit the competition page on www.tcl.com/southafrica/en/competitions.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products, including TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays and more. Visit the TCL website at www.tcl.com/southafrica/en.

