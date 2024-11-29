Cape Town smart home showcases future connectivity from Huawei

Huawei launched its All-Optical Intelligent home showcase on the sidelines of the recent Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town. Powered by Huawei’s latest fibre-to-the-room solution (FTTR F50), it exemplifies how easily modern homes with complex layouts can achieve consistent coverage with innovative, customer-friendly adhesive fibre cables.

Set in the picturesque and history-rich Bo-Kaap neighbourhood, the intelligent showhouse was kitted out with a range of fibre broadband applications within a sleek contemporary South African home. More than 100 IoT devices in the home – from smart lights and speakers to kettles, cameras and sweeping robots – showcased how the FTTR solution could transform ordinary homes into digitally capable spaces that people will cherish.

Once installed, the FTTR solution ensures that speeds of up to 1Gbit/s are achieved consistently across the home’s Wi-Fi network, creating a seamless digital experience for the whole home.

In lounge areas: Automated lighting, temperature controls and smart cleaning robots can be created to bring peace of mind to living areas.

Automated lighting, temperature controls and smart cleaning robots can be created to bring peace of mind to living areas. Entertainment rooms: The FTTR solution guarantees stable high-bandwidth connections, enabling entertainment rooms to be fitted with 4K and higher-resolution displays for movies or virtual reality gaming, without freezing or lost frames. Next-generation cloud gaming is also enabled by this solution. Visitors to this intelligent showroom experienced the latest triple-A game, Black Myth: Wukong, with zero latency.

The FTTR solution guarantees stable high-bandwidth connections, enabling entertainment rooms to be fitted with 4K and higher-resolution displays for movies or virtual reality gaming, without freezing or lost frames. Next-generation cloud gaming is also enabled by this solution. Visitors to this intelligent showroom experienced the latest triple-A game, Black Myth: Wukong, with zero latency. Home offices: Thanks to FTTR F50, intelligent offices can be created to enable livestreaming to colleagues. Smart conference rooms are also enabled, with the solution’s support for 360-degree video and ultra-wide monitors. The high speeds and reliable connection make for better remote working experiences for out-of-office professionals.

Thanks to FTTR F50, intelligent offices can be created to enable livestreaming to colleagues. Smart conference rooms are also enabled, with the solution’s support for 360-degree video and ultra-wide monitors. The high speeds and reliable connection make for better remote working experiences for out-of-office professionals. In the nursery: The strong and consistent Wi-Fi connections provided by FTTR F50 make for easy monitoring of children’s activities in the home through intelligent nanny cameras and temperature sensors in these bedrooms.

The strong and consistent Wi-Fi connections provided by FTTR F50 make for easy monitoring of children’s activities in the home through intelligent nanny cameras and temperature sensors in these bedrooms. In the kitchen: Smart lighting configurations as well as kettles and air purifiers are enabled to make meal preparation more enjoyable and seamless. While cooking, smart speakers can be activated by voice, delivering low latency, immersive sound experiences that set a desired atmosphere.

The stunning intelligent showhouse could run up to 128 IoT devices on a single network at the same time. The enterprise alternative can have up to 300 simultaneous connections. Huawei’s innovative adhesive fibre cable, called self-bounding transparent fibre, seamlessly fits into the design aesthetic of any home and can easily be installed without the need for power tools and home remodelling.

Furthermore, the LinkHome app enables homeowners to manage and troubleshoot a range of home activities and services from remote locations, including more efficient use of power, and is easy to control from a smartphone.

The showroom exhibition was a great success, with more than 150 guests attending to witness the fast, stable and seamless roaming Wi-Fi in every room. Network operators, business leaders and media from South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Eswatini and Namibia engaged with this future-forward showcase, sparking conversations about the opportunities it could unlock in their home countries.

Extensive Wi-Fi coverage for everyone in the home usually comes with cumbersome wiring and the need for drilling to run cables through ceilings and along walls. FTTR F50 makes stable connections available at a consistent speed no matter where you are in the home, without the heavy lifting, with almost impossible-to-spot, thin transparent cables.

Sub-Saharan Africa is seeing an increase in demand for fibre-to-the-room solutions. People want more than entry-level speeds of 10-50Mbit/s, with several countries launched gigabit services. In places like South Africa, Mauritius and Kenya, users know that higher speeds will deliver better experiences. However, in-home Wi-Fi coverage is also a challenge many contend with. Huawei’s FTTR, with a main and a sub-FTTR feature set, eliminates Wi-Fi dead zones, bringing coverage to every corner of the home.

If fibre-to-the-home provides 100Mbit/s or faster speeds, then FTTR F50 lets users make the most of these speeds in every room without any compromise. Thanks to this showcase, more operators are acknowledging and planning to go to the market with this solution as they believe FTTR is a key driver of Africa’s digital transformation.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecommunications networks, IT, smart devices and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or www.huawei.com/za.

Read more articles by Huawei Technologies on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: