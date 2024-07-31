TCL merges innovation and tech to create television magic

TCL Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics holds the distinction of being the world’s top ultra-large television company and ranks second globally in overall television sales, a testament to its extensive TV technology advancements since establishing its TV design division in 1999.

From pioneering rear projection TVs in 2000 to its latest masterpiece, the 115-inch X955 Max Premium QD-Mini LED TV, TCL has consistently driven innovation in television technology through an impressive network of 46 R&D centres worldwide. Surpassing its number of manufacturing hubs, TCL commands a significant 12.5% share of the global television market.

Visit the TCL website at www.tcl.com

Let’s delve into the remarkable technologies found in these state-of-the-art televisions:

QD-Mini LED technology: Combining the strengths of QLED and OLED technologies, TCL’s QD-Mini LED technology achieves near-pixel-level precision lighting. Its QLED technology delivers OLED-comparable contrast and colour gamut, along with higher peak brightness and extended lifespan.

Combining the strengths of QLED and OLED technologies, TCL’s QD-Mini LED technology achieves near-pixel-level precision lighting. Its QLED technology delivers OLED-comparable contrast and colour gamut, along with higher peak brightness and extended lifespan. Halo control technology: Central to TCL’s latest TV tech is its halo control technology, which eliminates light halo effects or diffraction that can compromise picture clarity. Featuring a six-crystal light-emitting chip and a wide-angle, even-light lens, along with a dynamic backlight response algorithm and the patented Crystal-Glow Screen, TCL’s tech minimises the halo effect to deliver nearly pixel-perfect images with rich colours.

Central to TCL’s latest TV tech is its halo control technology, which eliminates light halo effects or diffraction that can compromise picture clarity. Featuring a six-crystal light-emitting chip and a wide-angle, even-light lens, along with a dynamic backlight response algorithm and the patented Crystal-Glow Screen, TCL’s tech minimises the halo effect to deliver nearly pixel-perfect images with rich colours. Advanced local dimming zones and brightness levels: TCL has achieved exceptional dimming zone levels, ensuring unparalleled clarity through extraordinarily high contrast ratios. The 115-inch X955 Max Premium QD-Mini LED TV boasts an astounding 20 000 dimming zones, paired with a ground-breaking brightness level of 5 000 nits, collectively enhancing picture and colour quality.

TCL has achieved exceptional dimming zone levels, ensuring unparalleled clarity through extraordinarily high contrast ratios. The 115-inch X955 Max Premium QD-Mini LED TV boasts an astounding 20 000 dimming zones, paired with a ground-breaking brightness level of 5 000 nits, collectively enhancing picture and colour quality. Quantum Dot Pro: Leading in colour technology, TCL’s Quantum Dot Pro utilises a new quaternary quantum crystal material for effective light emission over 100 000 hours (approximately 10 years). This technology achieves an exceptional 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut, resulting in a 25% increase in brightness and outstanding colour reproduction.

Leading in colour technology, TCL’s Quantum Dot Pro utilises a new quaternary quantum crystal material for effective light emission over 100 000 hours (approximately 10 years). This technology achieves an exceptional 98% DCI-P3 colour gamut, resulting in a 25% increase in brightness and outstanding colour reproduction. AiPQ Pro processor: Beyond physical components, TCL has developed an advanced Ai picture enhancement technology with the AiPQ Pro processor. This innovation optimises contrast, maximises colour output, ensures crystal-clear visuals and supports full HDR. Motion enhancement smoothens image progression, while Ai Scene technology creates lifelike images for an immersive viewing experience.

In summary, TCL combines world-leading technologies in beautifully designed television products, solidifying the company’s position as a global leader in the industry.

About TCL

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs to audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays and more. Visit the TCL website at www.tcl.com.