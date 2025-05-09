TCL unveils Mini LED TVs with new HVA panels and Halo Control technology

Global Olympic partner and leading consumer electronics brand TCL Electronics has unveiled its 2025 Mini LED TVs, incorporating HVA (High Vertical Alignment) panels and its own “All-domain Halo Control” technology to consumers in South Africa.

Recognised with three Global Top 1 rankings – Ultra-large Screen TV Brand worldwide, Leading Mini LED TV Brand and No 1 Google TV Brand globally – by the market research company Omdia, reaffirmed its commitment to delivering unbeatable performance, sophisticated design and incredible value. However what truly sets TCL apart is that the full 2025 Mini LED range comes standard with HVA panels, which can reach 178-degree viewing angles, allowing the whole family to enjoy movies clearly from a wide range of positions.

Spanning up to an impressive 115 inches, making TCL the manufacturer with the largest screen in South Africa, the C6K, C7K, C8K and P8 offering full-range, 144Hz refresh rate and cinematic viewing experience with next-generation QD-Mini LED technology.

Designed to deliver unbeatable performance and unbelievable value, the C6K line-up redefines home entertainment by combining next-gen display innovation, elegant aesthetics and immersive sound. Featuring advanced QD-Mini LED technology with over 512 local dimming zones, high HDR brightness and a wide colour gamut, it delivers ultra-vivid colours, sharp details and superior contrast ensuring every scene is lifelike and cinematic.

C6K: power of Mini LED, elevated

This flagship performance is driven by TCL’s exclusive All Domain Halo Control technology, which covers the entire light journey from generation to display. It integrates high-efficiency light-emitting chips, self-developed lens technology, super Micro-OD structure, precision light and shadow control algorithms, and TCL’s self-produced high-end CSOT HVA panels. This full-stack innovation dramatically reduces haloing, enhances black levels and ensures image clarity from every angle.

By tackling common halo effects and improving light control at every step, TCL delivers unparalleled contrast, depth and picture precision, even in the brightest environments.

Key Features of the TCL C6K

QLED technology: Next-gen colourful quantum crystal material achieving a wide colour gamut for longer-lasting, vibrant visuals.

Next-gen colourful quantum crystal material achieving a wide colour gamut for longer-lasting, vibrant visuals. 144Hz native refresh rate: Ultra-smooth, fluid motion for gaming, sports and fast-action scenes.

Ultra-smooth, fluid motion for gaming, sports and fast-action scenes. Onkyo 2.1 Hi-Fi sound: Immersive cinematic audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support.

Immersive cinematic audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support. Ultra-slim design: Sleek profile with magnetic seamless wall-mounting and ≤60mm thickness for a refined aesthetic.

Sleek profile with magnetic seamless wall-mounting and ≤60mm thickness for a refined aesthetic. HVA screen (85-inch/98-inch matte display): Anti-glare, reflection-free screen for uninterrupted viewing in bright spaces.

Anti-glare, reflection-free screen for uninterrupted viewing in bright spaces. 178-degree viewing angle: You can see the image clearly from a wide range of positions.

You can see the image clearly from a wide range of positions. High-contrast HVA panels (75-inch and below): Up to 7 000:1 native contrast ratio and ultra-wide viewing angles for deeper blacks and richer details.

P8: big-screen brilliance meets everyday excellence

The TCL P8 model brings cutting-edge display technology to a broader audience, combining incredible picture quality with smart, user-friendly features. Featuring stunning 4K UHD resolution and TCL’s AiPQ 3.0 processor, the P8 ensures vivid colours, crisp details and smoother motion for all your favourite entertainment.

Compared to the C6K, the, TCL C7K steps up with additional brightness and more precise lighting control, while the C8K comes equipped with audio by Danish luxury audio brand, Bang & Olufsen in the 50- to 98-inch models, providing a rich, cinematic soundstage that enhances everything from blockbuster movies to high-intensity gaming.

TCL also offers a variety of smart home capabilities, primarily through its Google TV platform and various connected devices including air conditioners, all designed to work together and be managed through the TCL Home app. The new FreshIN 3.0 series aircons, equipped with an A+++ energy rating, while achieving up to 36% energy saving is a favourite for the cold winter nights and hot African summers.

“At TCL, we are passionate about driving innovation that transforms everyday experiences, and we’re proud to be the first to introduce All Domain Halo Control technology to South Africa with our new range,” says Mike Chen, GM of TCL South Africa. “South African consumers have shown incredible enthusiasm for TCL’s innovations, and the launch of the C6K series is another step in delivering premium technology, immersive entertainment and unbeatable value to homes across the country.”

The launch of the full range of QD Mini-LED series is yet another milestone in TCL’s mission to transform the home entertainment landscape, offering South Africans an unrivalled combination of performance, design and value.

TCL’s exciting new 2025 line–up is now available across South Africa at a special launch promotional rate.

C6K series promotional pricing

55-inch C6K – R9 999

– R9 999 65-inch C6K – R13 999 (includes a free S643W 3.1-channel soundbar)*

– R13 999 (includes a free S643W 3.1-channel soundbar)* 75-inch C6K – R19 999 (includes a free S643W 3.1-channel soundbar)*

– R19 999 (includes a free S643W 3.1-channel soundbar)* 85-inch C6K – R29 999

– R29 999 98-inch C6K – R59 999

* This exclusive offer is valid until 31 May 2025.

For more information, visit www.tcl.com/southafrica/en.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances and mobile devices to smart glasses, commercial displays and more. Visit the TCL website at www.tcl.com.

Read more articles by TCL on TechCentral

This promoted content was paid for by the party concerned

Don’t miss: