What you need to know about TCL’s stunning new C6K QD-Mini LED TV series

TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics brand and Global Top 1 Mini LED TV Brand, has announced the launch of its new C6K QD-Mini LED TV series in South Africa.

As TCL continues to captivate South African consumers with its innovation and superior quality, the launch of the C6K line-up reaffirms the brand’s commitment to delivering unbeatable performance, sophisticated design and incredible value to local consumers.

Designed to transform home entertainment with its unbeatable performance and unbelievable value, TCL’s new C6K line-up is the first to bring next-generation QD-Mini LED display technology, stunning sound performance and an ultra-slim profile, making it the perfect centrepiece for any modern living space.

TCL has launched its latest television series, the C7K, C8K and P8, in the South African market. These new models are packed with cutting-edge display technologies, enhanced audio capabilities and smart features, promising to elevate the home entertainment experience for consumers. However, the C6K is set to become a bestseller thanks to its impressive features and attractive price point.

Next-level picture, powered by QD-Mini LED

The TCL C6K features advanced QD-Mini LED technology with over 512 local dimming zones, high HDR brightness and a wide color gamut, delivering ultra-vivid colors, sharp details and superior contrast ensuring every scene is lifelike and cinematic.

First with All Domain Halo Control technology

In an exciting first for South African consumers, the TCL C6K is driven by TCL’s exclusive All Domain Halo Control technology, which covers the entire light journey from generation to display. It integrates high-efficiency light-emitting chips, self-developed lens technology, super Micro-OD structure, precision light and shadow control algorithms, and TCL’s self-produced high-end CSOT HVA panels. This full-stack innovation dramatically reduces haloing, enhances black levels, and ensures image clarity from every angle.

By tackling common halo effects and improving light control at every step, TCL delivers unparalleled contrast, depth and picture precision even in the brightest environments.

Key features of the TCL C6K series in South Africa:

QLED technology: Next-gen colourful quantum crystal material achieving a wide colour gamut for longer-lasting, vibrant visuals.

Next-gen colourful quantum crystal material achieving a wide colour gamut for longer-lasting, vibrant visuals. 144Hz native refresh rate: Ultra-smooth, fluid motion for gaming, sports and fast-action scenes.

Ultra-smooth, fluid motion for gaming, sports and fast-action scenes. Onkyo 2.1 hi-fi sound: Immersive cinematic audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support.

Immersive cinematic audio with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support. Ultra-slim design: Sleek profile with magnetic seamless wall-mounting and ≤60mm thickness for a refined aesthetic.

Sleek profile with magnetic seamless wall-mounting and ≤60mm thickness for a refined aesthetic. Matte display (85-inch and 98-inch): Anti-glare, reflection-free screen for uninterrupted viewing in bright spaces.

Anti-glare, reflection-free screen for uninterrupted viewing in bright spaces. High-contrast HVA panels (75-inch and below): Up to 7000:1 native contrast ratio and ultra-wide viewing angles for deeper blacks and richer details.

A flagship experience for every home

Whether it’s the thrill of gaming, the passion of football or the richness of cinema, the TCL C6K delivers flagship performance across all content formats. It is available in multiple screen sizes, including 55 inches, 65 inches,75 inches, 85 inches and 98 inches. The C6K is designed to elevate every living space into an immersive entertainment zone.

Continued growth and momentum in South Africa

As TCL cements its presence globally, the brand’s remarkable growth trajectory in South Africa continues to impress. With strong product offerings, competitive pricing and a commitment to innovation, TCL is rapidly becoming a household name among South African consumers seeking premium yet accessible technology.

“At TCL, we are passionate about driving innovation that transforms everyday experiences, and we’re proud to be the first to introduce All Domain Halo Control technology to South Africa with our new C6K series,” says Mike Chen, GM of TCL South Africa. “South African consumers have shown incredible enthusiasm for TCL’s innovations, and the launch of the C6K series is another step in delivering premium technology, immersive entertainment and unbeatable value to homes across the country.”

The launch of the C6K series is yet another milestone in TCL’s mission to transform the home entertainment landscape, offering South Africans an unrivalled combination of performance, design and value.

TCL’s exciting new 2025 line-up is now available across South Africa at special launch promotional pricing.

C6K series promotional pricing:

55-inch C6K: R9 999

R9 999 65-inch C6K: R13 999 (includes a free S643W 3.1Ch soundbar)*

R13 999 (includes a free S643W 3.1Ch soundbar)* 75-inch C6K: R19 999 (includes a free S643W 3.1Ch soundbar)*

R19 999 (includes a free S643W 3.1Ch soundbar)* 85-inch C6K: R29 999

R29 999 98-inch C6K: R59 999

*Valid until 31 May 2025

For more information, visit www.tcl.com/southafrica/en.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specialises in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and home appliances to mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays and more. Visit the TCL website at www.tcl.com.

