Turf war over spectrum: Wi-Fi industry rallies against mobile lobby

A group of 58 internet providers and industry associations have urged EU technology chief Henna Virkkunen to free up additional spectrum for Wi-Fi services, setting up a clash with operators seeking the same frequencies for mobile networks.

In a letter, global advocacy group the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance called on the European Commission to make the upper 6GHz band available for “unrestrained” Wi-Fi operations.

Wi-Fi provides internet access to users but also enables various household devices to connect to networks, including televisions, home appliances and industrial sensors.

Europe is already behind other countries in adopting the latest Wi-Fi standards

As consumer demand for high-speed connectivity rises, service providers are looking to expand network capacity, eyeing valuable radio spectrum.

Without additional Wi-Fi spectrum, European businesses could face higher costs and restricted access to new technologies, making them less competitive globally, the group said in the letter.

“Europe is already behind other countries in adopting the latest Wi-Fi standards,” it said.

Earlier this month, 12 major telecommunications operators urged EU regulators to reserve the same spectrum for 5G and 6G mobile networks, highlighting concerns over US firms seeking more spectrum in Europe.

Cautious

While European countries have been more cautious in their approach, the US, Canada, South Korea and several other countries have already allocated portions of the 6GHz band for Wi-Fi use.

The Wi-Fi community advocates a shared approach to spectrum compared with mobile operators who seek exclusive access, said Martha Suarez, president of the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance.

“Most of the traffic in Europe is indoors. And most of it starts or ends by a Wi-Fi connection. There is always a hype about 5G, 6G, but we should not forget how really users connect to the internet,” Suarez said.

The EU Commission is expected to propose a legislative package, the Digital Networks Act, in late 2025, aiming to address connectivity challenges, including a more coordinated approach to spectrum policy across member states.

The Radio Spectrum Policy Group, which assists the commission in developing spectrum policy, is scheduled to meet on 17 June. — Gianluca Lo Nostro, (c) 2025 Reuters

