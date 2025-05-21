CFOs don’t need superpowers, just the right tools – enter SynergERP

Every hero has their trusted utility belt of tools, granting them the power to overcome challenges. For chief financial officers battling the villains of inefficiency, compliance headaches and siloed business data, SynergERP offers the ultimate business solutions.

Backed by over 30 years of expertise, SynergERP partners with businesses to unlock their full potential through tailored software solutions and automation.

SynergERP equips business leaders to optimise processes, eliminate manual tasks and harness the power of data. Through its partnership with Sage, the company provides a comprehensive suite of applications for financial management, ERP and HR & payroll management.

Real-world success stories

Like any great superhero ally, SynergERP’s impressive track record speaks for itself. Here are some examples of how it has empowered businesses to tackle their challenges:

1. X-ray vision for financial clarity

A telecommunications client needed the ability to see clearly through the fog of their project finances. SynergERP’s implementation of the Sage Intacct project financial management module provided real-time visibility into their project financials. The result? Data-driven decisions, improved profitability and total control over project outcomes.

2. Slash month-end close time with powerful capabilities

An investment firm struggling with the time-sucking villain of inter-company billing found its answer in Sage Intacct. Previously, the business relied on a manual matrix outside its system to manage inter-company transactions across nine entities, a process that consumed an arduous three full days every month. By partnering with SynergERP and implementing Sage Intacct Cloud Financial Management, this time-intensive task was streamlined, reducing inter-company billing to just half a day.

This firm started with the end in mind. From the beginning of the project, the client was focused on the required reporting outcomes. With the Sage Intacct cloud solution, the finance team managed to reduce the month-end close process by two weeks – that’s efficiency worthy of a superhero!

With all financial processes now managed in the core system, the finance team has reclaimed valuable time, allow them to shift focus towards strategic analysis and driving business growth. This transformation underscores the power of modern financial management solutions in optimising operational efficiency.

3. Inventory mastery for manufacturing

For businesses managing massive inventories, holding just the right amount of stock is crucial. SynergERP implemented Sage X3 ERP and Sage Inventory Advisor for a manufacturing client, allowing them to forecast stock levels with precision. The results? Lower costs, reduced stock-outs and streamlined operations.

The MD highlighted that the business has significantly enhanced its operational visibility, allowing it to adapt quickly and effectively to changes – an agility that was once difficult to attain.

4. Transforming HR & payroll with Sage 300 People

SynergERP’s customer in the security industry made the strategic decision to migrate to Sage 300 People. This all-in-one HR and payroll solution now manages the entire employee lifecycle – from onboarding to payroll – for more than a thousand employees. Processes are centralised, with payroll for multiple companies managed from a single interface. Employees can now access pay slips, view leave balances and submit leave requests via mobile phone, significantly boosting efficiency and empowering employee self-service.

By consolidating its processes into one centralised, online system, the organisation has empowered more than a thousand employees with mobile access to essential information in just a few clicks.

SynergERP’s superpower: combining tech and human insight

“We empower businesses to overcome their challenges – technology is simply the tool we use to make it happen,” said SynergERP joint MD Tia Malevitis. “We are dedicated to partnerships that focus on real human impact and not just software installation.”

SynergERP believes firmly that automation should improve performance, not perpetuate inefficiencies. That’s why it adopts a consultative approach to assess whether the underlying processes – manual or system-based – are truly the best to achieve the required outcomes. Only after understanding and refining these processes does it implement tailored software solutions and automate workflows and integrations.

“We involve our clients every step of the way, ensuring the solutions we deliver feel like a natural extension of their organisation. This way, our clients take full ownership of their system long before they go live,” said Frans du Toit, head of ERP at SynergERP.

And SynergERP’s support doesn’t stop there. From training to ongoing optimisation of systems, it stands side by side with clients, providing the assistance they need to succeed in the long run.

Become the hero of your organisation

CFOs don’t need superpowers. What they need is a trusted partner like SynergERP, whose proven results, industry expertise and consultative approach make the company the ultimate ally for executives looking to lead their businesses to success.

Explore SynergERP’s case studies and learn how its tailored solutions have transformed organisations. Speak to SynergERP today about equipping your business with the best technology to help it succeed.

