Rand gains on report VAT hike will be scrapped

The rand strengthened on Monday, boosted by a news report that the country’s biggest political party may back down on a plan to raise VAT and dollar weakness on global markets.

At 10.45am, the rand traded at R18.91/US$, about 1.2% firmer than Friday’s closing level.

The Sunday Times reported that the ANC was likely to drop its insistence on a VAT hike in this year’s budget after indications that none of the parties it has been talking to would support it.

The ANC has clashed with its main coalition partner, the Democratic Alliance, mover the budget’s proposal to raise VAT by 0.5 percentage points on 1 May and another 0.5 points next year.

The pro-business DA voted against the budget’s fiscal framework in parliament and is challenging the VAT hike in court, raising investor concern it could quit or be forced from the coalition government of national unity.

Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE, said scrapping the VAT increase would keep the GNU intact and that prospect was supporting the rand.

The ANC and DA met on Saturday to discuss the impasse. Neither party gave a detailed readout of their talks, but both described them as constructive.

Volatile

The rand was volatile last week on US President Donald Trump’s changing tariff policies and local political news. Trump’s tariffs have escalated tensions between the US and China, South Africa’s biggest trading partner. The dollar last traded down about 0.4% against a basket of currencies.

“The markets were spooked and confused last week. This is set to continue this week,” said Adam Phillips, treasury specialist at Umkhulu Treasury.

Shares on the JSE’s blue-chip Top-40 index also rose on Monday, trading about 1.6% up. South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond gained, as the yield fell nine basis points to 9.215%. — Tannur Anders, (c) 2025 Reuters

