MTN chairman named as special envoy to the US

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas as a special envoy to the US.

“I hereby announce the appointment of Mr Mcebisi Jonas as my special envoy to the United States of America, serving as the official representative of the president and the government of the Republic of South Africa,” Ramaphosa’s office said in a statement.

MTN Group confirmed to TechCentral that Jonas’s appointment will not impact his role as chairman. “This does not impact his role with MTN. He will continue to serve as our group chairman alongside his duties as special envoy to the US,” group chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer Nompilo Morafo said via text message.

Jonas’s appointment as special envoy comes about a month after the US expelled South Africa’s ambassador in Washington, Ebrahim Rasool, over remarks about US foreign policy that were seen as disparaging to US President Donald Trump. — (c) 2025 Reuters and (c) 2025 NewsCentral Media

