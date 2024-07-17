LRMG takes the path to proactive data protection

LRMG, a leader in talent development, technology and advisory, has taken significant steps to enhance its data security measures while empowering remote workers to maintain top-level security.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering a culture of cybersecurity awareness, LRMG has effectively safeguarded its sensitive data in a remote working environment.

Working together to safeguard data

The shift to a fully remote work environment posed a significant challenge for LRMG. Ensuring the protection of sensitive data amid unmonitored data movement became a critical concern. The absence of robust insider risk management further complicated this issue, prompting LRMG to seek a comprehensive solution. Solution: To address these challenges, LRMG partnered with Next DLP and implemented Reveal, a platform that utilises machine learning to enhance data security. This seamless integration with LRMG’s existing systems, particularly Microsoft Azure Information Protection, enabled automatic data detection and classification. The proactive safeguarding of sensitive data was achieved, significantly improving LRMG’s cybersecurity posture.

To address these challenges, LRMG partnered with Next DLP and implemented Reveal, a platform that utilises machine learning to enhance data security. This seamless integration with LRMG’s existing systems, particularly Microsoft Azure Information Protection, enabled automatic data detection and classification. The proactive safeguarding of sensitive data was achieved, significantly improving LRMG’s cybersecurity posture. Result: The results were transformative. LRMG not only enhanced its security posture but also cultivated a proactive and educated cybersecurity culture. This shift ensured that all users within the organisation shared the responsibility for data protection.

About LRMG

LRMG has been at the forefront of talent development, technology and advisory for more than 26 years. With offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Kenya and Mauritius, and representation across 18 African regions, LRMG is dedicated to crafting exceptional talent experiences and unlocking human potential to drive growth.

Reveal has not only improved our security but also fostered a culture of shared responsibility and efficiency within our organisation. I would highly recommend it to any organisation looking to enhance their security measures and create a more collaborative and efficient work environment. – Nadia Veeran-Patel, information security officer, LRMG

Challenges in a remote work environment

The rapid transition to remote work post-2020 presented LRMG with a formidable challenge: protecting sensitive data in a distributed environment. The company quickly realised that substantial volumes of private data were leaving the organisation without the knowledge or intent of its users. This situation underscored the urgent need for a robust insider risk and threat management solution.

Operating on a principle of “zero trust”, LRMG embarked on an evaluative phase to understand the extent and nature of data flow within the organisation. The findings were startling, prompting the company to adopt a more vigilant stance on data protection.

Implementing a comprehensive solution

LRMG’s partnership with Next DLP was instrumental in addressing these challenges. The integration of Reveal with LRMG’s existing systems was seamless, enabling automatic data detection and classification. This simplified the entire data protection process, making it more efficient and effective.

Next DLP’s holistic approach extended beyond securing data to monitoring employee behaviour and endpoint security. This comprehensive strategy provided deeper insights into business processes, allowing LRMG to shift from a reactive to a proactive cybersecurity stance.

The Reveal Platform, powered by advanced machine learning, offered valuable user insights and detected potential threats, such as attempts to breach data security by departing executives. This capability demonstrated the platform’s effectiveness in guarding against sophisticated insider threats and fostering a proactive security culture.

Achieving enhanced security and flexibility

The Reveal Platform equipped LRMG with critical tools to enhance data protection and manage insider risks effectively. This was particularly important given the unique challenges of remote work and the specific needs of the talent manager and advisor sector. Strengthening its security framework allowed LRMG to be both flexible and agile in their approach, adapting quickly to emerging threats.

Promoting a cultural shift in cybersecurity

One of the most significant outcomes of implementing Reveal was the cultural shift within LRMG regarding cybersecurity. Alerts served as educational tools rather than punitive warnings, promoting a culture of open dialogue about security.

This approach made cyber education more engaging and less intimidating, helping LRMG build a more informed and cohesive team environment. This cultural shift was integral to fostering proactive security practices across the organisation.

Proactive risk management

The use of machine learning to analyse user behaviour and secure endpoints was a gamechanger for LRMG. It allowed the company to move from reactive to proactive risk management, protecting sensitive data while gaining a deeper understanding of business processes. This proactive stance reinforced LRMG’s commitment to data security, ensuring the organisation was well prepared to tackle current and future cybersecurity challenges.

Conclusion

LRMG’s journey towards proactive data protection highlights the importance of leveraging advanced technology and fostering a culture of cybersecurity awareness. By partnering with Next DLP and implementing the Reveal Platform, LRMG has effectively enhanced its security posture, protected sensitive data and empowered its remote workforce. This proactive approach not only secures the organisation’s assets but also promotes a culture of shared responsibility and continuous improvement in cybersecurity practices. As LRMG continues to grow and innovate, its commitment to data protection remains a cornerstone of its success.