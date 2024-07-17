Huawei is building a R25-billion chip centre in Shanghai

Huawei Technologies is close to finishing the construction of a chip research and development centre in Shanghai, in a move that’s likely to advance China’s technological ambitions even as the US tries to halt its rise.

The park, which will be Huawei’s largest research centre globally, will house about 30 000 personnel, according to statements on the Shanghai government’s website. The site in Qingpu district covers 1.6 million square metres and has its own road network, a small railway system and elevated bridges which are already in place, the release said.

The new facility will pursue breakthroughs in semiconductors for devices, wireless networks and the internet of things, said a state media report in January which cited a Shanghai government briefing. The total investment cost is the equivalent of R25-billion, according to a statement posted on the Qingpu government website.

Huawei has been a target of US sanctions and export controls for years, as Washington and Beijing vie for supremacy in the semiconductor sector. Last year, the company successfully navigated US restrictions to launch a new 5G phone which was powered by an advanced made-in-China 7-nanometre chip.

The Biden administration has since initiated further curbs to rein in Huawei’s chip progress, including asking its allies to add new restrictions on China’s semiconductor sector. It also revoked licences that allowed Huawei to buy some chips from Qualcomm and Intel in an effort to plug any loopholes on existing conditions.

Industry participants are likely to scrutinise Huawei’s next flagship smartphone, the Mate70, which is expected later this year, for any signs that Beijing has made further strides in chip development. Its predecessor, the Mate60, garnered strong demand from local consumers and helped Huawei gain some market share at the expense of competitors including Apple. — (c) 2024 Bloomberg LP