Struggling Intel set to cut 20% of its workforce

Intel is poised to announce plans this week to cut more than 20% of its staff, aiming to eliminate bureaucracy at the struggling chip maker, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The move is part of a bid to streamline management and rebuild an engineering-driven culture, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private. It would be the first major restructuring under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who took the helm last month.

The cutbacks follow an effort last year to slash about 15 000 jobs — a round of layoffs announced in August. Intel had 108 900 employees at the end of 2024, down from 124 800 the previous year.

Tan is aiming to turn around the iconic chip maker after years of Intel ceding ground to rivals

A representative for Intel declined to comment.

Tan is aiming to turn around the iconic chip maker after years of Intel ceding ground to rivals. The Santa Clara, California-based company lost its technological edge and has struggled to catch up to Nvidia in artificial intelligence computing. That contributed to three straight years of sales declines and mounting red ink.

Tan, a veteran of Cadence Design Systems, has vowed to spin off Intel assets that aren’t central to its mission and create more compelling products. Last week, the company agreed to sell a 51% stake in its programmable chips unit Altera to Silver Lake Management, a step towards that goal.

Results

Intel needs to replace the engineering talent it has lost, improve its balance sheet and better attune manufacturing processes to the needs of potential customers, Tan said last month at the Intel Vision conference.

The company is scheduled to report its first-quarter results on Thursday. — Jane Lanhee Lee and Ian King, (c) 2025 Bloomberg LP

Get breaking news from TechCentral on WhatsApp. Sign up here.

Don’t miss: